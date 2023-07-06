Finequities Chooses ViewTrade as Technology Partner for New AI-Powered Social Trading Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, and Finequities, an innovative social trading technology firm, today announced that Finequities has chosen ViewTrade as the technology partner for its AI-powered social trading platform. Finequities will use ViewTrade's cutting-edge trading solutions to help investors put their investment decisions into action.

Launched in June 2023 as a trading platform that allows investors to trade in combination with community-derived sentiment, Finequities leverages artificial intelligence to connect investors and create a collaborative environment where they can learn from more experienced traders and replicate their strategies. The platform currently provides access to all listed US equities and ETFs and supports several cryptocurrencies, all with no monthly fees, no minimum account deposit, and with zero-commission trading.

"ViewTrade is the perfect technology provider to bring our trading ideas to life," said Finequities CEO Santiago Andrade. "Early on we discovered that ViewTrade shared our commitment to help users trade with innovative technology and powerful solutions, and we have been further gratified to see how ViewTrade continues to support clients beyond the signup phase, acting as a true partner in implementing solutions as ViewTrade provides industry-leading technology and services."

"The whole world is talking about potential applications for AI, and Finequities is innovating in this area of technology with a goal of delivering users an efficient and effective platform with an integrated community of members," said Barry Bernstein, ViewTrade COO, Head of Business Development and Managing Director – Technology Services. "We enjoy working alongside the Finequities team, bringing together the vision and technology that will continue to innovate for years to come."

ViewTrade provides technology, support and brokerage services that enable clients to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience with leading-edge solutions. ViewTrade is dedicated to delivering business-to-business-to-customer services to new and established financial services providers, embedded fintechs and other firms pursuing digital transformation around the world.

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Finequities

Finequities is the social investing platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to help connect users and provide them with personalized investment recommendations, portfolio analysis and market insights. We connect the investing community with one another to enable discussion and idea-sharing to enhance decision-making and wealth generation.

Finequities LLC, a US-based Financial Technology company, is licensed to act as an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser. The company's headquarters of Finequities LLC is located in West Palm Beach, FL., USA

For additional information, visit www.finequities.com to sign up for the platform, and engage with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications for ViewTrade

[email protected]

914-522-9471

SOURCE ViewTrade