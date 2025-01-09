Fine'ry Debuts New Olfactive Experience with Masculine Scent Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine'ry, a brand founded and rooted in the craft of fine perfumery, is debuting masculine scents with the launch of nine bold eau de parfums, available in the men's grooming aisle at Target. The brand is also adding three new fragrances to its collection in both eau de parfum and body mist formats.

Fine'ry 2025 Launches

Since its viral debut in 2023, Fine'ry has quickly become a go-to brand for high-quality scent profiles at an accessible price point. Following its TikTok success at launch, Fine'ry has seen unprecedented growth and today is the fastest growing fragrance brand at Target.

Delivering on its promise to democratize fine fragrance, Fine'ry is expanding its offering to appeal to a wider audience with a new masculine-centric fragrance collection. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted with depth and sophistication, offering a blend of fresh, spicy, woody notes and more, that appeal to anyone seeking the finest olfactive experiences.

"We launched Fine'ry with a simple but important mission: everyone deserves to feel fine," says Nadia Khan, SVP of Marketing at Maesa. "We have found through social listening, in-person events, and on the ground conversations that we have universal appeal. But we wanted to ensure that, from an olfactive perspective, we expanded even further, while also increasing our presence within the aisles of Target. With this new collection in the men's grooming aisle, we are addressing a consumer and market need, creating a more inclusive range and speaking to a new audience."

Target shoppers can now discover the new Fine'ry collection in select stores and online at Target.com for under $30 (retail prices may vary), with the full collection rolling out to over 1,500 Target stores by February 2025.

New Collection:

Ultra : A dynamic, sophisticated fragrance that blends fresh bergamot and pineapple with the boldness of black pepper, leading to a smoky dry down.





: A dynamic, sophisticated fragrance that blends fresh bergamot and pineapple with the boldness of black pepper, leading to a smoky dry down. Why Not : The perfect balance of classic and fresh, with invigorating sage, layered over geranium and warm amber.





: The perfect balance of classic and fresh, with invigorating sage, layered over geranium and warm amber. Aqua Venture : A clean marine scent, with aquatic notes of sea salt, and a grounding finish of juniper and moss.





: A clean marine scent, with aquatic notes of sea salt, and a grounding finish of juniper and moss. Not Another Blue : A deep, aromatic woody fragrance, combining essential elemi, dry vetiver and amberwood.





: A deep, aromatic woody fragrance, combining essential elemi, dry vetiver and amberwood. Alleged : An exhilarating fragrance with an unexpected complexity of green sage, coriander, and patchouli.





An exhilarating fragrance with an unexpected complexity of green sage, coriander, and patchouli. Jungle Vetiver : A woody, earthy scent with an exotic touch of cardamom, carrot seed and black tea unfolding into a warm, musky base of vetiver.





: A woody, earthy scent with an exotic touch of cardamom, carrot seed and black tea unfolding into a warm, musky base of vetiver. Two Billion: A rich, warm fragrance that balances the fresh opening of lavender with the depth of cedarwood and tonka bean.





A rich, warm fragrance that balances the fresh opening of lavender with the depth of cedarwood and tonka bean. In The Oud: A luxurious, woody fragrance that blends rich oud with warm saffron and vintage suede for an exotic and captivating experience.





A luxurious, woody fragrance that blends rich oud with warm saffron and vintage suede for an exotic and captivating experience. Smoke & Leather : A bold, smoky fragrance with notes of black leather and a woody dry down that evokes freedom and strength.





: A bold, smoky fragrance with notes of black leather and a woody dry down that evokes freedom and strength. No Prince Required (EDP + Mist) : A daring gourmand scent with an air of independence, featuring jasmine, creamy marshmallow, and rich amber.





: A daring gourmand scent with an air of independence, featuring jasmine, creamy marshmallow, and rich amber. Rosa Lina (EDP + Mist) : An elegant, velvet rose at the heart of this fragrance, balanced by sparkling top notes of lychee and a luxurious dry down of cashmere musk.





: An elegant, velvet rose at the heart of this fragrance, balanced by sparkling top notes of lychee and a luxurious dry down of cashmere musk. She's A Goodie (EDP + Mist): A blend of fruity and floral, with the juiciness of purple plum, transitioning into gardenia petals and a sultry base of warm tuberose.

About Fine'ry

Discover the world of Fine'ry, a brand founded and rooted in the craft of fine perfumery. The brand is inspired by the latest trends and newest ingredients in the market, to craft unique scent experiences, and make them accessible to all. Fine'ry is exclusively available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. @fineryfragrance

About Maesa

Maesa is the leading disruptor in beauty and personal care, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Kristin Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Mix:Bar, and Koze Place. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

