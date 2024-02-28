Fine'ry Expands Assortment with Seven New Fragrances, Celebrates its First Anniversary

Guided by the intention of making the traditionally exclusive world of fine fragrance more accessible to all, each scent has been developed by renowned master perfumers, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and designed to evoke emotion with every spray.

"When developing the seven new Fine'ry scents, we were inspired by the latest trends and newest ingredients happening in fragrance. We wanted to create more unique sensorial experiences – from decadent pistachio to exotic woods and comforting skin scents. With this launch, we've expanded our collection of artisanal perfumes and entered into new olfactive spaces," says Dana Steinfeld, SVP, Brand Incubation and Product Innovation at Maesa.

Fine'ry launched in 2023 and quickly gained popularity as an attainable, fine fragrance brand with the desire to introduce luxury fragrances for a fraction of the cost. Each scent is created with the highest-quality ingredients (Fine'ry formulas are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens and phthalates) and guarantees long-lasting wear, for under $30 and accessible to Target shoppers nationwide.

"After the phenomenal success of the launch of Fine'ry last year, we're excited to continue building our fragrance offering at Target by adding seven new fragrances in eau de parfum and body mist formats to the existing Fine'ry assortment," says Piyush Jain, Maesa CEO. "At Maesa, our goal is to find ways to meet the unmet consumer needs, and making luxury, high quality fragrances accessible delivers on this promise."

To date, the Fine'ry collection includes 34 SKUs across multiple formats including eau de parfums and body mists in 15 signature scents, as well as gift sets and travel sizes. Prices range from $14.99 to $29.99, and are available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

The New Fine'ry Fragrances Include:

Without a Trace

Wrap yourself in the warmth and comfort of your favorite memory with this scent that features notes of fresh Neroli Blossom, Cedarwood, and sensual Suede Musk. This fragrance evokes the feelings of nostalgia, safety and solace found in the scent of a loved one.





Pistachio Please

A fragrance that offers a moment of pure indulgence, this mouthwatering scent features a blend of silky sweetness with creamy Pistachio Milk, Fluffy Vanilla, and Tonka Bean notes.





The New Rouge

This opulent fragrance immerses you in the lavish aroma of Golden Saffron, Amber Resin and rich Sandalwood, perfect for a day or night out. Lose yourself in this extravagant fantasy.





Madame

This fragrance transports you to Paris for the most unforgettable moments: sipping champagne at a sidewalk cafe, overlooking the sparkling city from above, a sensual kiss at dusk. Experience the notes of Crème de Cassis, Velvet Orris , and Patchouli for a spritz of glamour.





Born to Empress

This bright and empowering fragrance will take you on an unforgettable morning stroll through freshly blooming gardens. Own your inner royalty and adorn yourself with notes of Pink Rhubarb, Damask Rose, and Cypress Wood.





Mysterious Nomad

Lean into the sense of adventure that comes with exploring new places, the feel of sand between your toes, the balmy breeze across bare skin. With a warming blend of Bergamot, Black Pepper, and Hinoki Wood, this scent transports you emotionally to a place of awe, where all things are possible, and your next great experience is just over the horizon.





Mystic Fig'ures

This fragrance evokes the wonder of a sun-drenched beach, sparkling turquoise waters, and the lush expanse of fig trees. Mediterranean Fig, Ocean Air, and Salted Sage notes bring to mind sun warmed skin and sleepy afternoons shrouded in a warm haze.

About Fine'ry

Discover the world of Fine'ry, a brand founded and rooted in the craft of fine perfumery. The brand is inspired by the latest trends and newest ingredients in the market, to craft unique scent experiences, and make them accessible to all. Fine'ry is exclusively available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. @fineryfragrance

About Maesa

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better, and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Kristin Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Mix:Bar, and Believe Beauty. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

