Fine'ry Expands Retail Footprint and Unveils New Target-Exclusive Scents

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine'ry, the award-winning, fast-growing fragrance brand at Target, known for its elevated scents at accessible price points, is entering a new stage of growth. The brand has expanded retail distribution, recently launching on Amazon and TikTok Shop, marking its entry into major digital marketplaces. The brand will further broaden its national presence with an additional rollout to Walmart stores nationwide in early 2026. The expansion comes as Fine'ry also introduced three new Target-exclusive scents in late December.

Fine'ry 2026 Target-Exclusive Launches

"This moment marks an exciting evolution for Fine'ry," says Piyush Jain, CEO of Maesa. "We incubated this brand with Target and have been thrilled with the great partnership and the positive response from our community since launch. We continue to grow and partner with Target with exclusive launches in new fragrances and formats in 2026, and we are excited to meet the strong demand for the Fine'ry brand by expanding with new retail partners and into new channels. This represents a major milestone for the brand, building on the rapid growth and momentum in the fragrance category, and advancing our commitment to democratize fine fragrance for everyone. We continue to provide more opportunities for consumers to enjoy high-quality, sophisticated fragrances – all at an affordable price point."

Since its debut, Fine'ry has connected with consumers through a distinctive brand voice and scent-sorial experiential activations – such as its annual Fine'ry-verse pop up and gaming platforms like Roblox – where the brand brought its world of fragrances to life for consumers through interactive, immersive digital play. As the brand expands into new retailers and channels, it is poised to reach more audiences, strengthen its market presence, and continue evolving its offerings. With this growth, Fine'ry aims to make high-quality fragrance experiences increasingly available while building a lasting, multi-channel brand footprint.

Fine'ry introduced three new Target-exclusive scents in late December available in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Each new fragrance is available in an Eau de Parfum (MSRP: $29.99) and Fine Fragrance Mist (MSRP: $14.99), offering distinct, memorable fragrance experiences designed to elevate everyday moments.

Athena

A luminous, soft-vanilla fragrance that layers creamy vanilla nectar with the elegance of vanilla orchid and the warmth of vanilla bean, creating a golden, radiant scent experience.





A sparkling, sunlit fragrance that blends bright prosecco spritz with airy hibiscus petals and the subtle sweetness of apricot skin for an effervescent, dolce-vita scent experience.





A serene, captivating fragrance that combines crisp white pear with airy violet and grounding atlas cedarwood, for an entrancing woody and floral scent experience.

About Fine'ry

Discover the world of Fine'ry, a brand founded and rooted in the craft of fine perfumery. Created with a simple mission - everyone deserves to feel fine - the brand is inspired by the latest trends and newest ingredients in the market, to craft unique scent experiences, and make them accessible to all. @fineryfragrance

About Maesa

The next gen beauty company, Maesa is transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creation and marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Mixbar, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

