Fineshare FineVoice Now Embraces its 1.5 Version Upgrade as a Versatile AI Voice Studio

Fineshare Unveils FineVoice 1.5: Create Voiceovers with Your Favorite Voices in the Way You Like

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The usage of audio is in-depth in different areas. However, making voiceovers takes lots of time and is highly skilled. Creators who tried dub can't always get satisfying results and creators with speech difficulty cannot dub. Moreover, hiring voice actors is expensive. As an intelligent software company, Fineshare brings a major update to FineVoice after a deep dive inside AI voice area. Now, FineVoice is on its way to becoming a versatile AI voice studio.

AI-powered FineVoice 1.5 provides creators who pursue quality with features like voice changing, dubbing, voice cloning, transcription, etc. Creators can skip tedious processes and generate desired voices without leaving home. FineVoice also lowers skill thresholds while allowing you to control details. You can start audio creation with your favorite voice and preferred way, anywhere, anytime.

"You know, high-quality voices are always 'spoken' by professionals, but AI is changing the situation and making voice creation more accessible," co-founder of Fineshare, Jared says. "What we are doing is to bring this change to everyone in a faster, better, and more affordable way, so people are free to create voiceovers."

Top features of FineVoice Text-To-Speech include:

Natural and Lifelike Voices: AI enables FineVoice to create personalized and natural-sounding voices. No barriers, even amateurs can get professional-level voices.



1000+ Voice Models: Original models for commercial usage, celebrities, characters, and an enormous model community. Any requirement for personalized voices will be satisfied.



40+ Languages: Covering mainstream languages and accents, creators can expand global business with perfect-fit voices.



Simple and Convenient: Choose voice, paste text, and get results. Save time and effort.

The evolved FineVoice TTS feature helps creators reach new areas of voice creation, and any AI voice tool you need can be found here.

AI Voice Changer : Turn the original voice into anything you want. Real people or fictional characters, get any style you want.





: Turn the original voice into anything you want. Real people or fictional characters, get any style you want. Transcription : Automatically identify language and correct punctuation, faster and more accurately than manual script. Multiple formats available.





: Automatically identify language and correct punctuation, faster and more accurately than manual script. Multiple formats available. AI Voice Cloning : AI preserves accents and nuances of human speech, and even mimics real human emotions. Clone once, use forever.





: AI preserves accents and nuances of human speech, and even mimics real human emotions. Clone once, use forever. Voice Recorder : Simultaneously record multiple sources and adjust details. Get high-quality audio without specialized equipment.





: Simultaneously record multiple sources and adjust details. Get high-quality audio without specialized equipment. Audio Extractor: No extra software needed. One-stop extracting audio from videos and starting creation.

Compatibility and Pricing:

FineVoice is available on Web and Desktop. It offers Free Plan. Paid Plans start from $8.99/month.

About Fineshare Co., Ltd.:

Fineshare is an intelligent software company that offers various services such as voice generator, voice changer, music generation, dubbing, and more for individuals and businesses. It helps them showcase themselves more expressively in the ever-expanding virtual world.

