FineShare FineVoice: One-Stop Digital Voice Solution Unleashes the Charm of Voice

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FineShare, an emerging software company committed to improving the user experience of virtual communications, online presentations, and real-time video, today officially announced the launch of its voice processing product, FineVoice. FineShare FineVoice is a one-stop digital voice solution that can transform voice and record sound from multiple sources with ease and offers a variety of features including text to speech, speech to text, audio extractor, and file voice changer.

FineShare FineVoice

FineShare FineVoice is a full-featured digital voice solution for streamers, gamers, podcasters, educators, students, etc. It can be used to change voice, record voice, create voiceovers, transcribe recordings, extract audio from video, and modify the voice of an audio file. This useful software is designed to help users unleash the charm of voice and make their voices sound more attractive and fun.

Real-time Voice Changer

Offering 30+ voice effects, FineShare FineVoice can transform users' voices into a child, female, robot, Venom, Chipmunk, and more. Besides, it also has a library of 300+ sound effects and 28+ audio effects. Users can play, upload sound effects and even create custom voice effects they like.

Voice Recorder

It gives users great flexibility to create audio content. Users can easily record sound from multiple sources, such as microphone, computer, iPhone, and iPad, as well as shape their voices by applying voice & audio effects. FineShare FineVoice can also save users' recording project settings for future use, reducing the repetitive tasks and improve efficiency.

Text to Speech

There are over 220 AI realistic voices. Users can use it to generate natural-sounding voiceovers for their videos, podcasts, novels, articles, screenplays, and presentations and make their content more engaging and accessible without having to spend much time and money finding the right voice actor.

Speech to Text

Manually transcribing audio can be a tedious task. With FineShare FineVoice, transcription tasks can be done quickly and generate the most accurate and complete results for users. It's an excellent automatic transcription service to transcribe conversations, meetings, phone calls, lectures, and interviews.

Audio Extractor

Users can extract their favorite audio files directly from videos in various formats like MP4, M4V, AVI, MOV, WebM, WMV, F4V, and FLV.

File Voice Changer

FineShare FineVoice can not only transform users' voices in real time but also change the voice of any audio file without worrying about compatibility problems.

"We built FineVoice to meet the customers' voice needs. Everyone can easily take control of their voices without any skill required," said Billy Zane, the Co-Founder and Product Manager of FineShare Co., Ltd., "Now they can commit more time to content creation and have fun."

About FineShare Co., Ltd.

FineShare is an emerging software company dedicated to improving the user experience of virtual communications, online presentations, and real-time video. We help users unleash their creativity and build better connections & communications wherever they are.

Related Links:

https://www.fineshare.com/

https://www.fineshare.com/finevoice/

https://www.fineshare.com/finevoice/real-time-voice-changer.html

https://www.fineshare.com/finevoice/voice-recorder.html

https://www.fineshare.com/finevoice/text-to-speech.html

https://www.fineshare.com/finevoice/speech-to-text.html

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE FineShare Co., Ltd.