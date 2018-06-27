Finesse Fitness Introduces Complete, Portable Total Body Workout System

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finesse Fitness today introduced their line of portable, total body workout bundles housed in a custom-designed backpack or duffel. Built to fit anyone's lifestyle or fitness level, the bundles consist of meticulously designed equipment created with high-quality and durable materials. The Kickstarter campaign launches today to start production and has a funding goal of $30,000 USD. It features limited Super Early Bird Specials of $149 USD, and a number of other great rewards including three (3) 30-minute* shoot-around sessions with NBA legend, Metta World Peace.

Finesse Fitness - Take Your Gym With You Anywhere, Anytime Built to fit anyone's lifestyle or fitness level, the bundles consist of meticulously designed equipment created with high-quality and durable materials.

To provide the full workout experience, Finesse Fitness bundles come with a mobile app platform where users can download or stream workouts, connect with their trainer, plan workouts, and give and receive support from the community. The app is free to use with advanced features available for $6.99/month. All Kickstarter rewards will include at least one month of Premium content access for free.

For trainers, Finesse Fitness offers access to its mobile app platform to build instructional training and workout videos, to connect and interact with clients, to recommend workouts with confidence and to track their clients' progress.

The equipment within each bundle can be used alone or mix-and-matched to create a completely customized workout system for the user. The systems created can be used for both training and recovery, and helps create results in areas such as weight loss, dynamic activation, performance preparation, stretching, pilates and yoga movements, and corrective exercise and rehabilitation.

What's Included Inside Each Bundle :

Backpack:

SomaSole™ Foot Harnesses (2)

Link™ Resistance Bands (2 SHORT, 1 LONG)

FreeWheel™ Instability Sliders (1)

FitStrap™ Bodyweight Trainers (2)

Adjustable Handles (2)

Single Point Anchor (1)

Massage Ball (1)

Duffel:

SomaSole™Foot Harnesses (2)

Link™ Resistance Bands (2 SHORT, 1 LONG)

Stem™ Dynamic Workout Bar (1)

FreeWheel™ Instability Sliders (2)

FitStrap™ Bodyweight Trainers (2)

Adjustable Handles (2)

Full-Door Anchor (1)

Single Point Anchor (1)

Foam Roller (1)

Massage Ball (1)

"After playing football at Stanford and traveling around the world for the sport, I realized there was a huge gap in the fitness world for an easy-to-use, customizable and portable fitness system that targets the whole body," said Matt Kasner, co-founder of Finesse Fitness. "We've made it our mission to provide workout and fitness tools and knowledge to anyone - from a busy stay-at-home parent to a traveling professional athlete to help them get and stay fit."

All equipment is housed in a meticulously designed duffel and backpack to ensure that all of the Finesse Fitness products stay organized in their own unique pockets and are ready to use at a moment's notice. There is also enough room to store other fitness accessories, personal items or even a tablet.

About Finesse Fitness

Los Angeles, CA-based Finesse Fitness has developed a system of well-designed, high quality and supremely effective exercise products that function both individually as well as together for an even better workout. The company, which was founded in 2015, has partnered with professional sports superstars including NFL legend, Joe Flacco, and NBA great, Metta World Peace, to help bring the system to market. Flacco, who invested in Finesse in 2015, is equally a partner and shareholder, supporting the company in the athletic market with a variety of marketing initiatives. Finesse Fitness equally launched a partnership with Metta World Peace and his Marketing/Media company, AMG, focusing on digital marketing and advertising, social media and influencer marketing, as well as PR and outreach. For more information, visit finesse.life.

