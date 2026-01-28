Finest City Events Rebrands as Aloe Suites, Redefining Luxury Portable Restrooms

Aloe Suites Launches With the Mission to Redefine the Portable Restroom Industry Through High Design, Live Botanicals, and Technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finest City Events, a Southern California-based luxury portable restroom rental company, today announced its rebrand to Aloe Suites, marking a strategic repositioning as the company prepares to scale beyond regional markets and introduce entirely new product lines designed to challenge industry conventions.

The rebrand reflects the company's evolution from a regional events provider to a design-forward brand with expansion ambitions. Unlike the traditional portable restroom industry, which is characterized by commodity products and undifferentiated service, Aloe Suites positions itself as a luxury alternative that combines innovative technology, custom-built units, signature botanical installations, and concierge-level service.

"Our industry has operated the same way for decades: functional, forgettable, and entirely commoditized," said Alex White, Founder of Aloe Suites. "We're building something fundamentally different, products and experiences that make people rethink what's possible with portable restrooms. This rebrand represents who we've always been and, more importantly, where we're headed."

The Aloe Suites name draws inspiration from one of the company's most distinctive features: the live botanical installations that accompany each restroom unit. These curated plant arrangements, which frequently incorporate various species of aloe, have become a signature element that clients and event attendees consistently notice and comment on. The name itself evokes the clean, sophisticated aesthetic the company brings to every installation.

"When people encounter our restrooms at weddings, corporate events, or private gatherings, the first thing they notice isn't that it's a portable restroom. It's the thoughtful design, the living plants, the quality of materials," White explained. "That's exactly the reaction we're set out to create."

Aloe Suites serves a growing roster of clients across Southern California, including high-end weddings, corporate events, festivals, and private celebrations where standard portable facilities would diminish the guest experience. The company custom-designs and builds its units in-house, allowing for unprecedented control over aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability features.

The rebrand arrives as the company prepares to introduce new products developed entirely from the ground up, though specific details remain under wraps. These innovations will continue the company's mission to inject creativity, ingenuity, and technology into a space that has historically lacked all three.

"This is our coming-out party," White noted. "We've been quietly building and refining our approach with a small but discerning client base. Now we're ready to show the market that luxury portable restrooms don't have to be an oxymoron."

As of the time of this release, the company's website and all client-facing materials have been updated to reflect the new Aloe Suites brand identity. Existing clients and vendor partners have been notified of the change, though the company's commitment to quality and service remains unchanged.

As the portable restroom industry continues to grow alongside the events and hospitality sectors, Aloe Suites is betting that a meaningful segment of the market is ready to move beyond utilitarian solutions toward products that align with the elevated experiences they're creating for their guests.

About Aloe Suites

Aloe Suites designs, builds, and rents the most beautiful portable restrooms available anywhere. Inspired by nature and influenced by high design, the company uses innovative technology, iconic designs, live plants, and concierge-level service to create products and experiences that are changing the way people think about portable restrooms. Based in Southern California, Aloe Suites serves clients throughout the region. For more information, visit https://www.aloesuites.com.

