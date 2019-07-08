FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Offers Free Shipping on Online Rum Purchases of $49 or More Shipped to Stores Through July 21

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of summer, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will offer free shipping to any Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for rum orders of $49 or more placed between Monday, July 8, and 11:59 PM Sunday, July 21.

FWGS.com offers customers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to homes, businesses, and FW&GS stores.

There is a minimum purchase requirement of $49 to be eligible for free shipping to stores; however, additional items that are not rum, but are purchased as part of the same order, will be subject to standard shipping charges. Free shipping does not apply to orders shipped to home, Special Order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, and licensee purchases. All other terms and conditions for purchases made at FWGS.com apply.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Related Links

http://www.lcb.pa.gov

