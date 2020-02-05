FinFit Makes Early Wage Access Free for Employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 145,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, recently announced that they will make early wage access available to employees at no charge. Offering this service with no transaction or subscription fee furthers FinFit's mission to make financial wellness mainstream.

"We believe this valuable service should be offered at no charge to employees to help manage cash flows. Our goal is to help employees achieve financial health. By offering free access to their earned wages, we enable employees to control their paycheck while ensuring they are not further injured by additional fees," said David Kilby, President/CEO of FinFit.

Early wage access has gained significant traction as a benefit employers can offer to their employees. Should employees have to pay for this service? They're simply asking for access to their already earned wages. Early wage access providers typically charge employees a subscription fee, a flat rate per transaction or a percentage of the funds requested (as illustrated in this article).

Employees want the ability to choose when they get paid. Now, FinFit gives them this flexibility for free through WageNow. Early wage access is one of many services included in FinFit's suite of financial wellness tools and resources. Access to earned income does not replace the need to establish healthy spending, saving and planning behaviors. Financial wellness at its core is about empowering employees to make smart financial decisions that improve their overall well-being. FinFit's holistic financial wellness program affords employees the ability to become financially healthy.

Visit www.finfit.com to learn more.

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation's largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 145,000 clients. FinFit helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans made by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

