FinFit Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Wellness Solution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides employers with a holistic financial wellness benefit platform, today announced that it was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Wellness Solution category. FinFit is honored to be recognized as a solution that not only drives improved well-being of employees by applying technology in innovative ways, but also helps employers retain their most valuable resource – their people.

"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. FinFit was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

About FinFit: FinFit has grown to be the nation's largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform, servicing over 165,000 clients. FinFit helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable. Through personalized assessments, premier educational resources and financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

