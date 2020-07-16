FinFit Partners with PeopleStrategy to Bring Financial Wellness to Small and Mid-Sized Employers

EDISON, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 150,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, today announced a partnership with PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human resource (HR) solutions. FinFit's platform is now available to more than 200 PeopleStrategy clients, offering complete access to essential financial tools and resources to improve employees' financial well-being.

"PeopleStrategy is a leader in the HR solutions market and we fully support their mission to create a single source for employers to efficiently offer cutting-edge benefits to their employees. Our goal is to improve employees' financial well-being, and employers can play a critical role by offering necessary services to the workforce." Jennifer Creech, SVP Strategic Partnerships at FinFit.

FinFit's seamless integration with the PeopleStrategy software requires no administrative overhead for PeopleStrategy clients. One of the most popular services this will add for PeopleStrategy clients and employees is FinFit's early wage access service, WageNow. Employees can access the wages they've earned at no charge, giving them the ability to control their paycheck and cash flow.

"Our primary goal is to help small and mid-sized employers develop a people strategy that meets the needs of the company, their employees and their employees' families," said PeopleStrategy Chief Growth Officer, Jim Prekop. "Financial stress is on the rise, particularly in today's economic climate, and employees often turn to their employer for help. Providing our clients with access to a comprehensive platform like FinFit's will enable them to meet their employees' needs for valuable financial tools and resources."

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation's largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans that empower employees to tackle financial challenges.

About PeopleStrategy, Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR software, to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Our HR technology suite helps clients simplify recruiting, hiring, and onboarding; payroll and payroll taxes; open enrollment and benefits administration; time and attendance; compliance, reporting and more.

