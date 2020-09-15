FINFROCK Delivers New Hotel in Record Time and Earns ABC's Excellence in Construction Award

As the company's largest hotel project to date, FINFROCK was the architect of record, structural engineer of record, precast concrete manufacturer, and general contractor for the 450,000 square foot, 750 key Surfside Inn and Suites – which was a part of the 2800 key Endless Summer Resort - The Surfside Inn and Suites portion of the resort opened in June 2019, just 17 months from breaking ground. "The guestroom turnover at Surfside Inn and Suites turned out to be the best turnover we've had on any of our resort hotels to date. We couldn't be more pleased with the final product and the way that the project came to completion," said Russ Dagon, SVP Resort Developer for Universal Orlando.

Finfrock's unique DualDeck building system has been in use for over five years, following over ten years of research and development. The Surfside Inn and Suites was the second hotel project to use FINFROCK's Innovative DualDeck® Building system. Offering clients a resilient precast/prestressed concrete solution, the DualDeck allows for the ability to incorporate electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection into the building components during production, reducing onside labor and dramatically reducing the production schedule. The DualDeck system has successfully completed multiple multifamily, student housing, and office projects since it's recent introduction into the market.

FINFROCK is a private, independently owned company that utilizes proprietary technology to design and build structured parking, hotels, student housing, office buildings, multi-unit residential complexes, and mixed-use facilities. FINFROCK's in-house architects, engineers, precast designers, cost estimators, quality control personnel, and construction managers specialize in design, manufacturing, and construction and allow FINFROCK to serve as a single point of contact for our customers. Lowering both cost and risk for owners, FINFROCK is the only vertically integrated design-builder of its kind in the industry. Founded in 1945 and headquartered on a 93 acre complex in Apopka, Florida, FINFROCK has been serving customers in Florida and select locations nationally for over 75 years. FINFROCK is also the recipient of multiple awards for innovation and design excellence. Visit our website to learn more: www.finfrock.com

