Fingage Advisors and OWL Analytics partner to bring custom ESG solutions to the retirement space

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingage, a leader in personalized digital retirement solutions, and OWL Analytics, an alternative data company focused on ESG research, have announced a partnership to bring sustainable investing to the retirement space. This comes on the heels of the Department of Labor's proposed rule that would remove barriers to plan fiduciaries' ability to consider climate change and other ESG factors when selecting plan investments. Through the collaboration, advisors will be offered the tools necessary to assess retirement plan fund lineups based on ESG factors and create custom ESG portfolios for their clients.

"We are delighted to work with OWL Analytics to offer retirement plan advisors comprehensive ESG scores for their fund lineups and the tools to build custom investment solutions." said Samer Habl, CEO and Founder of Fingage Advisors. "Our partnership with OWL Analytics allows us to respond to market demands for ESG solutions and bring ESG customization to retirement plans and personalization to plan participants while always maintaining a focus on financial performance and risk."

Benjamin Webster, CEO & President at OWL Analytics added, "we are excited about our partnership with Fingage. By integrating OWL's ESG data into Fingage's offering, plan advisors will have powerful tools to assess portfolios across a range of ESG issues and to create custom investment portfolios to meet the growing demand in the 401(k) space for sustainable investing. As reinforced by the DOL's recent proposed rule, ESG factors are material and, therefore, should be part of the complete investment analysis which includes financial and non-financial factors."

About Owl Analytics

OWL Analytics is a data and indexing company that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and data on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world, representing over $2 trillion in assets under management and advisement.

About Fingage Advisors

Fingage Advisors is a digital SEC-registered RIA and a technology platform focused on delivering personalized retirement solutions in the retirement market. Fingage's personalized portfolios and optimized asset allocation strategies help investors reach retirement readiness and achieve better outcomes relative to "one size fits all" target date strategies. To learn more, visit www.fingage.com.

Contacts

