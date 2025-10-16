Finger Lakes Named Wine Enthusiast's 2025 American Wine Region of the Year

PENN YAN, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Wine & Grape Foundation and the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance are delighted to share that the Finger Lakes is the Wine Enthusiast's 2025 Wine Star Award American Wine Region of the Year, honoring two centuries of innovation, sustainability, and cool-climate excellence.

This Wine Star Award recognizes the Finger Lakes' legacy as one of America's most dynamic and collaborative wine regions, where family-owned wineries and regional partners continue to shape the story of New York wine.

The Finger Lakes' deep history began in 1829 with the first plantings along Keuka Lake and evolved through the pioneering work of Charles Fournier and Dr. Konstantin Frank, whose vision and breakthroughs in Vitis vinifera cultivation reshaped the American wine landscape. Their commitment to experimentation and excellence set the stage for the region, now celebrated globally for its cool-climate precision and diversity of style.

The Finger Lakes AVA is shaped by eleven deep, glacial lakes that create ideal conditions for slow, balanced ripening, now encompassing more than 10,000 vineyard acres and over 140 wineries. The region's legacy in sparkling wine production endures alongside its acclaimed Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, and expressive heirloom varieties that reflect both heritage and innovation.

The Finger Lakes' success is driven by collaboration among its stakeholders, each contributing to the region's excellence. Family-owned wineries remain the backbone of the community, and local organizations such as the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance (FLWA), the marketing and trade association representing the area's wineries, continue to lead initiatives that elevate its visibility. The regions' wine trails, including America's oldest on Cayuga Lake, as well as Seneca, Keuka, and Canandaigua Lakes, connect visitors to the area's terroir and hospitality.

A commitment to sustainability and stewardship continues to shape the Finger Lakes' evolution. Through the New York Sustainable Winegrowing Program (NYSWP) — a comprehensive certification developed by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) — 55 vineyards are now Certified Sustainable, and more than 30 wineries proudly display the Sustainability Trustmark on their labels. The program ensures that wines bearing the Trustmark are environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically sustainable.

That spirit of unity extends far beyond New York. Through the New York Wines Export Program, supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service, Finger Lakes wineries have played a leading role in introducing New York wines to international markets from London to Tokyo.

"This honor from Wine Enthusiast celebrates not only the Finger Lakes, but the strength and evolution of New York's entire wine community," said Sam Filler, Executive Director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. "The American Wine Region of the Year Award affirms what generations of growers and winemakers have known: the Finger Lakes define what cool-climate excellence looks like in America."

"This recognition highlights our community's shared success and innovation, proving that when the Finger Lakes grows, the entire New York wine industry grows. We're honored to work alongside the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and our peers to showcase the region's authentic story to the world," said Amy Navor, Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance. "The Finger Lakes stands as a testament to resilience and collaboration, where generations of growers and new wineries work together to craft exceptional cool-climate wines."

About the New York Wine & Grape Foundation

The mission of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation is to promote the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from our diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers, and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. Learn more at newyorkwines.org.

About the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance (FLWA) is the regional organization elevating the visibility and prominence of the Finger Lakes American Viticultural Area (AVA), its wines, and its wineries. Established in 2004, the Alliance unites more than 35 member wineries through trade engagement, education, marketing, and strategic partnerships that strengthen the region's voice and amplify the people, wines, and vision shaping one of America's leading cool-climate wine regions. For more information, visit fingerlakeswinealliance.com.

Visit the Finger Lakes

Wine lovers can now explore the Finger Lakes through the Wine Enthusiast Tasting Room Directory, which features a dedicated New York regional page with 100 participating wineries, wine trail connections, and direct booking links. This resource makes it easier than ever for visitors to plan their next tasting journey through New York's most celebrated wine region.

Visitors can also explore the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, Seneca Lake Wine Trail, Keuka Lake Wine Trail, and Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail to discover even more about the people, places, and wines that define the Finger Lakes.

