Finger Lakes Region to Receive Boost in New Home Inventory

Local Leaders Gather for Ribbon Cutting, As Bayview Geneva Set to See 92 New Home Sites Built

GENEVA, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, 2023, local elected officials will gather with representatives from real estate developer, Design Build and other members of the community, to celebrate the ambitious launch of Bayview Geneva (www.BayviewGeneva.com), with a ribbon cutting ceremony and opportunity to tour several of the new homes.

Geneva, New York, has captured the imagination of tourists and local residents enchanted by its natural beauty. Its rich history, easy access to seasonal outdoor activities, and role as gateway to many craft wineries, breweries and creameries, makes it "one of the main hubs of the Finger Lakes" region, according to a recent New York Times article. In spite of the many benefits, housing inventory has remained low.

In an effort to ease the housing crunch for the Town of Geneva, Design Build has designated 92 new homesites on a parcel that is adjacent to the existing Bayview Terrace neighborhood. With eight homes completed, this ambitious project is well underway and garnering significant interest.

Design Build Vice President, Jeff Curcio, noted the vision for this project was one that would provide quality new build homes, in a lake adjacent community. According to Curcio, "So much goes into building a project like this. From the installation of utilities, sitework and streets, to the selection of homes that will suit the needs of the community." He added, "We're proud of what we've accomplished so far."

Bayview Geneva is unique in many respects. With spacious lots, and a neighborhood design that allots 5 acres to a new park and pond, it is also pioneering the growth of modular home builds, and the extraordinary quality control that these new homes are gaining a reputation for.

Modular home building has undergone a revolution in recent years. Homes are built to custom specifications off-site, undergo reviews by New York State licensed home inspectors, and are then moved in phases to the new home build site. Curcio noted that, "the homes are built like every other home, only with the benefit that no lumber or materials are ever exposed to the elements of weather during the build process. That's a crucial factor in a region like ours, with unpredictable weather, temperatures, and moisture."

Not to be confused with manufactured or mobile homes, Forbes noted in a 2021 article, that "the future of real estate is modular." Built on a foundation, modular homes are treated like "stick-built" homes for mortgage purposes, and appreciate/depreciate in a similar fashion to traditionally built homes. In addition to the durability, energy efficiency, and abbreviated timeline for a new build, modular homes are gaining favor with environmentally conscious individuals and advocacy groups, as the emissions and energy required to build these homes is often less than on-site stick-built homes.

The public is welcome to view the homes on Saturday and Sunday June 24th& 25th from 12 noon to 4 p.m. For addition inquiries contact Jeff Curcio, Vice President, Design Build, inc. at via our media contact at 585-484-7238 or email [email protected].

