Finger Licking Foodie Tours Partners with ARIA Resort & Casino for Socially Distanced Culinary Experience

Designed for a minimum of two people, this pioneering tour provides immediate seating with VIP service at three of Vegas' most sought-after restaurants to enjoy signature dishes at each venue, including a sweet treat.

The $150 per person tour is inclusive of gratuities and a virtual guide with information about all of the restaurants visited. An optional beverage package for $60 per person offers a pre-selected craft cocktail to enjoy at each venue.

Offered nightly, each experience features three-courses at each of three restaurants. The exact lineup is subject to change depending on the night of the week, but participating restaurants include:

Carbone: Where the beloved old-world, Italian-American restaurant of the mid-20th century has been reimagined for a new age, with familiar tastes elevated by the best ingredients and modern techniques.

When the culinary tour concludes, this spectacular experience need not end. With a $100 per person optional upgrade, a luxurious custom limo coach will transport guests to Maverick Helicopters for a champagne toast, followed by a 12- to 15-minute flight aboard an ECO-Star helicopter for a stunning view of The Strip at night. The limo coach conveniently returns you to your hotel on The Strip at the end of this unforgettable evening. For more information or to reserve an experience, click here.

