Finger Millet Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 3.61 Billion| Low Water Requirement by Millet Crops is a Key Driver | Technavio

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.0%

Key market segments: Application (food source, fodder, baking, and others) and geography (APAC, the Middle East and Africa , Europe , South America , and North America )

and , , , and ) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 45%

Finger Millet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.61 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Geewin Exim, Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Satvik Garden and Farm, Simosis International, and Timbaktu Organic Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Finger Millet market trend

Use of millets for diabetes control



Finger millets increase insulin sensitivity among people with diabetes. They are also highly effective in containing sugar levels in both type 2 diabetic and non-diabetic consumers. A balanced consumption of finger millets can lower excess glucose levels by 32%. Therefore, they are recommended for diabetic patients. The low glycemic index allows finger millet to be very compatible for use in the preparation of baked food and desserts for diabetics.

Finger Millet market challenge

Shortage of millet processing units



The shortage of millet processing units near millet fields adds to the overhead cost of local producers. In addition, the mechanism of separating edible finger millets from the grits, weed seeds, small stones, and husk needs improvement. Such factors may limit the growth of the finger millet market during the forecast period.

Key market vendor insights

The finger millet market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Geewin Exim

Nature Bio Foods Ltd.

Satvik Garden and Farm

Simosis International

Timbaktu Organic

Key Segment Analysis by application

Food source



The food source segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the consumption of finger millet to help mitigate adverse health conditions such as high blood pressure, liver and heart problems, and asthma.

Fodder

Baking

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 45% of the global finger millet market share growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Russia are the major in the region. The significant increase in the production and consumption of finger millets, owing to the long summer months when other food resources become scarce, will drive the finger millet market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

