Fingercheck Launches PaisleyHR, Its New PEO Product to Help Small Businesses Grow With Confidence

A recent NAPEO report revealed that 81% of SMBs without a PEO solution express newfound interest. The data underscores the significant impact PEOs have on small- to medium-sized businesses today. Fingercheck's venture into PEO services further simplifies the path for small companies seeking access to top-tier benefits alongside comprehensive payroll and HR solutions through a trusted PEO service.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingercheck , a leader in automated payroll and HR solutions for small businesses, has announced the launch of PaisleyHR, its new stand-alone PEO product. For the first time, Fingercheck brings the company's award-winning solutions and innovative technology to small businesses looking to join a PEO's co-employment model.

Building on the success of its automated workforce platform, which serves over 5,000 small businesses nationwide, Fingercheck is excited to bring its wide-ranging solutions to the PEO Market. With features like automated Payroll to Pay On-Demand, Time Tracking, and Scheduling, PaisleyHR will help companies looking to run and grow their businesses as part of the PEO model with confidence.

"PaisleyHR is not just a PEO; it's a testament to our dedication to becoming the partner that businesses deserve." Post this

"Introducing PaisleyHR marks a pivotal moment for Fingercheck as we bolster our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of small businesses," stated Tiffany Haynes, COO of Fingercheck. "We've observed a growing appetite for PEO services and felt compelled to build a better solution for small businesses, giving them the tools they need to cut down on admin burden and costs so they can grow their business confidently."

"Over the years, as word about Fingercheck has spread within the small business community, business owners needing a PEO with more diverse payroll, HR, and compliance needs have come looking for an experience like PaisleyHR provides," said Fingercheck PEO President Jeffrey Smith. "PaisleyHR is not just a PEO product; it's a testament to our dedication to becoming the partner that businesses truly deserve but may only have had access till now."

Fingercheck has partnered with a top-five global insurance brokerage firm as well as trusted health insurance providers, to ensure PaisleyHR delivers unparalleled value to clients. PaisleyHR is available today for companies based or headquartered in New York. However, the company's employees can be based in any of the 50 states. For more information, click here .

About Fingercheck

Serving over 5,000 small businesses today, we aspire to be the most relied-upon partner a small business owner never has to think about. From Hourly Time Tracking and Time Clock software to Scheduling and automated Payroll and HR, we've built an easy-to-use platform with features that save our customers time and money. For more information, please visit fingercheck.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter & Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Fingercheck Media contact

Christian Kunkel

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingercheck