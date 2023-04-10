Fingerlabs completes Series A funding rounds from major blockchain and game companies

Starting with Singapore based investment firm, Wemade Play and VC also invested… Reconfirming Blockchain Competitiveness

based investment firm, Wemade Play and VC also invested… Reconfirming Blockchain Competitiveness Expect strategic synergy with major companies in each field, such as blockchain platform, game, and metaverse

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlabs, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed FSN (214270), attracted additional investment from 'Wemade Play' and venture capital (VC) with high expertise in game and metaverse following a Singapore based investment firm in December last year by successfully completing Series A.

Fingerlabs has been able to secure business funds stably by attracting investments from major blockchain and game companies along with parent company FSN, which participated in the paid-in capital increase, and plans to maximize synergy with investors.

Through this investment attraction, Fingerlabs' NFT project and platform business expansion have gained more momentum. Currently, Fingerlabs is launching and operating NFT projects such as 'Sunmiya Club', 'Happier Town', 'Smile Miya Club' and 'Anipang Supporter Club', and is also launching new NFT projects in cooperation with major domestic conglomerates.

In addition, Fingerlabs is also conducting NFT platform business, including NFT marketplace 'Xclusive' and NFT-only wallet 'FAVORLET'. As it is preparing various services, this investment attraction is expected to be a great help in expanding its business.

In particular, the fact that Series A investors are companies with global competitiveness in the blockchain, game, and metaverse fields, Fingerlabs is expected to create strategic synergy.

In the case of Singapore based investment firm, which was the first to invest in Series A, it is operating the global blockchain platform 'Fellaz' which has already conducted various collaborations with Fingerlabs. Representatively, at Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023, Fellaz was in charge of NFT ticket sales, and Fingerlabs provided NFT launchpad and ticket certification service through its platform Xclusive and FAVORLET, successfully launching Ultra Abu Dhabi's first NFT ticket project.

Wemade Play, which invested this time, is expected to make extensive collaboration with Fingerlabs in the game and metaverse sectors. The two companies are currently launching and operating the NFT project Anipang Supporter Club, and it is confirming its competitiveness in the global market.

In addition, as both companies are expanding their ecosystems centered on 'Favor' and 'Wemix', various forms of blockchain collaboration besides NFTs is planned to be conducted. VC companies that participated in the investment along with WeMade Play are also expected to help Fingerlabs expand the NFT area into games and metaverses, as they have a lot of experience in creating various game and metaverse funds with large domestic game companies.

Dong-hoon Kim, the CEO of Fingerlabs, said, "Despite the difficult capital market environment, Fingerlabs' global blockchain competitiveness was recognized and we successfully completed Series A." As a company that is making tangible results in the game and metaverse fields, it will play a big role in expanding Fingerlabs' NFT business."

SOURCE Fingerlabs