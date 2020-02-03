Fingerpaint Acquires Managed Markets Firm 1798

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers have entered a new era wherein a primary consideration is now how their products will allow healthcare professionals to provide cost-efficient, value-driven, quality care to patients. Today, the expectation is that these life sciences companies expertly communicate well-thought-out, market-responsive data demonstrating not only the clinical benefit of a product, but also its impact on cost of care. The 60-person team at 1798 specializes in developing tailored market access and commercialization support programs for drugs at any stage in the product life cycle (from early to late product stages). The acquisition of this well-respected, experienced managed markets firm will allow Fingerpaint to offer their life sciences clients a wealth of new healthcare consulting services, including patient and provider access services, financial impact analysis and analytics, competitive intelligence, pull-through solutions, account leader support materials, and training materials.

"With the acquisition of 1798, Fingerpaint will be able to assure our life sciences clients that we can provide the full continuum of market access planning and commercialization support services to successfully assist them in building their brands and launching new products," said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. "We are honored and excited that 1798 is joining the Fingerpaint family."

Roshawn Blunt, a former biopharmaceutical company senior executive with experience in hospital administration and the founder of 1798, stated, "It was a welcome opportunity to join a great creative powerhouse within the health and wellness industry, and we look forward to a synergistic relationship that will provide elegant solutions and superior outcomes for our clients."

Mitzen and Blunt, along with the rest of the leadership team, will work hand-in-hand to continue delivering a competitive advantage and customized approaches to their clients, from early-stage commercialization to overcoming challenges that occur post-launch in the commercialization process.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a marketing agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number.

Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News. It was a 2017 finalist for Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, MM&M, and PM360 and won PR & Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017 from the Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it won the 2018 Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes and has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years.

Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016's Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News and as a 2017 Top Boss by Digiday. Visit us at fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About 1798

The 1798 team are proven experts in developing market access strategies, unearthing insights, and establishing value propositions for all stakeholders — providers, patients, regulatory authorities, and payors — that deliver a competitive advantage to life sciences companies by assisting them in the development of strategies and tactics to secure appropriate coverage, coding, and payment. Based in La Jolla, Calif., 1798 has guided and informed highly successful drug launches and has helped strengthen the market share of mature brands for world-class life sciences companies for nearly a decade.

Contact:

Michelle Maskaly

Fingerpaint

mmaskaly@fingerpaint.com

732-713-6716

SOURCE Fingerpaint