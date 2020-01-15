Fingerpaint Continues to Put People First in 2020 with Next-Level Employee Training Program and Partnership with Thrive Global

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Phoenix, today announced a new partnership with Thrive Global aimed at educating employees through personal health and wellness content and empowering them with the tools they need to improve productivity and manage stress. The partnership will kick off the re-launch of Fingerpaint University, a comprehensive, agency-wide training program aimed at enhancing Fingerpaint's people first culture.

Thrive Global will offer Fingerpaint a robust platform geared at finding new and exciting ways to engage employees. Fingerpaint will also have access to the Thrive app that allows them to interact with tailored health and wellness programming on a daily basis. Additionally, with Fingerpaint University, employees will be able to participate in peer-to-peer education, instructor-led trainings, eLearning, a speaker series, panel discussions, bootcamps and more.

"Our Thriving Performance experience is built on the foundational principle that employee well-being fuels sustainable peak performance," said Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global. "We've worked with the world's leading scientific institutions and experts to help individuals improve their well-being and resilience, while helping organizations reduce burnout and increase retention."

"An agency is only as good as its people and our priority at Fingerpaint has always been to nurture our talent by creating a healthy and empowering work environment," said Ed Mitzen, Founder of Fingerpaint. "Thrive is leading the conversation in corporate well-being, and we're thrilled to bring their insights and technology to the Fingerpaint team."

With company culture as one of Fingerpaint's core values, the agency is continually finding new ways to invest in its people. Along with Fingerpaint University and its partnership with Thrive, Fingerpaint also announced a new, flexible vacation policy and improved 401(k) matching policy rolling out in 2020.

To learn more about Fingerpaint, its trailblazing work, and how its award-winning team is creating a color you have never seen before, please visit www.fingerpaint.com.

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a marketing agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across Saratoga Springs, New York; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News. It was a 2017 finalist for Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, MM&M, and PM360 and won PR & Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017 from the Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it won the 2018 Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes and has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016's Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News and as a 2017 Top Boss by Digiday. Visit Fingerpaint at fingerpaint.com and follow it on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is the leading global behavior change tech company helping individuals and corporations unlock human potential, ultimately ending the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive Global was founded by Arianna Huffington in August 2016. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Athens, Mumbai and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

