Fingerpaint Group Boosts Medical Communications Capabilities With Acquisition of L&M Healthcare Communications

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group is excited to announce the acquisition of L&M Healthcare Communications, a full-service, New Jersey-based medical communications agency serving biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2020, Fingerpaint Group partnered with the San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Since then, Fingerpaint Group has experienced exponential growth in its roster of capabilities, customers, and talent.

For over 5 years, Fingerpaint Group has been steadily building a robust offering in medical communications and medical affairs, reflecting its commitment to supporting clients throughout the full product lifecycle. The addition of L&M Healthcare Communications brings more than two decades of experience with leading pharma companies, providing specialized knowledge and complementary capabilities that will further this mission.

"Welcoming L&M Healthcare Communications into our organization is a step toward the future we're building in medical communications," said Javeria Shahab, President of Fingerpaint Medical. "Their expertise in peer-to-peer educational programs and speaker bureau services strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, more connected solutions."

L&M Healthcare Communications will become part of Fingerpaint Medical's Medical Communications portfolio, expanding the group's ability to deliver comprehensive and impactful offerings.

"Joining Fingerpaint Group is a defining moment for our team and the clients we serve," stated Adam Margolis, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of L&M. "Our leadership team will continue with the business, working seamlessly within Fingerpaint Medical. Now with access to Fingerpaint Group's full suite of capabilities, we're uniquely positioned to guide our clients through every stage of the product lifecycle and beyond."

This integration reflects a shared vision for the future of healthcare communications, centered on delivering smarter, science-driven services in a rapidly evolving industry. "This acquisition strengthens our commercialization platform and is a key step in expanding our leadership in the medical communications space," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint Group.

Excel Partners Holdings, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to L&M Healthcare Communications.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is a vibrant palette of people and expertise, spanning the complete spectrum of life science solutions. As a trusted partner and a top 20 healthcare agency, we are a full-service commercialization platform for the life sciences industry. Where others see limits, we see opportunity for originality. We craft with courage and purpose, pairing imagination with innovation and blending skills that transcend barriers and silos. We achieve success by painting with richer hues of genuine partnership, unlocking the greatness of brands and transforming them into enduring masterpieces. Visit us at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

