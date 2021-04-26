Fingerpaint Named Agency of the Year, Category I at 2021 Med Ad News Manny Awards

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency, was named Agency of the Year, Category I at Med Ad News' 32nd Annual Manny Awards on April 22, 2021.

Over the course of 2020, Fingerpaint increased its headcount by 23% to over 450 employees and recorded over $85 million in revenue. The agency also introduced several new capabilities last year, including its acquisition of 1798, a market access and commercialization firm; and the launch of Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies. Most recently, Fingerpaint announced a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business.

Fingerpaint also won a Manny Award for Best Medical Device Campaign.

"I'm continuously in awe of how much we've grown this year and the exceptional work we've created with our clients. Everything we accomplish is made possible, first and foremost, by our amazing people," said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. "We're so proud to have been selected as Agency of the Year, and we are already well on our way to making 2021 just as memorable at Fingerpaint."

The agency expects to grow another 60% over 2021, projecting over $130 million in revenue and adding countless new talented employees to the organization.

The Manny Awards take place annually to celebrate creative excellence in healthcare advertising and communications. Hundreds of attendees joined Med Ad News virtually in honoring winners across 30 award categories, which were voted on by industry peers, an expert panel of MedAdvocates, and the editors of Med Ad News.

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma's commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

