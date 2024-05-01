Fingerprint and Oscilar Partner to Bring Frictionless Fraud Prevention to The Fintech Industry

This strategic collaboration combines device intelligence and AI-powered risk decisioning to reduce fraud and enhance the customer experience

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerprint , the world's most accurate device intelligence platform, is partnering with Oscilar , a trailblazer in AI-driven risk and fraud management, to empower fintech companies with advanced fraud prevention and detection capabilities while ensuring a frictionless customer experience.

Cumulative online payment fraud losses are expected to total $343 billion between 2023 and 2027 , and today the average U.S. consumer uses between three to four different fintech apps . With the increased adoption of digital financial apps, fintech companies need solutions to reduce fraud while providing a seamless customer experience. The partnership between Fingerprint and Oscilar delivers a powerful combination of highly accurate device intelligence and a no-code, AI-powered risk decisioning platform to help fintechs achieve this goal.

"By joining forces with Oscilar, we empower customers to strike the perfect balance between user convenience and robust security," said Dan Pinto , co-founder and CEO of Fingerprint. "We are committed to providing businesses with the most reliable, efficient and secure solutions to protect their assets and safeguard their customers' trust."

Fingerprint's device intelligence platform uses its proprietary Smart Signals to provide a unique identifier for every user touchpoint with up to 99.5% accuracy. With this enhanced, actionable intelligence, fintech companies can make faster, more informed decisions about their traffic.

Oscilar's no-code, AI-powered platform enables fintechs, banks, and credit unions to manage fraud, compliance, and credit risks. The Oscilar platform redefines risk management with its no-code, AI Risk Decisioning platform, allowing organizations to quickly adapt, test, and deploy risk decisioning policies, minimizing reliance on engineering resources.

The partnership enables fintech, banks, and credit unions to leverage Fingerprint's device intelligence in various user flows throughout the customer journey within Oscilar's platform, in order to prevent use cases such as new account fraud, account takeover, and payment fraud.

Customers can access:

A no-code/low-code and natural language based risk platform that enables fast, easy deployment of risk models, allowing companies to save engineering resources and integrate third-party data sources, such as Fingerprint, quickly with a single API.

Highly accurate device intelligence, including DeviceID and Smart Signals for every stage of the customer journey.

Automated risk decisioning with real-time insights, helping fintechs, banks, and credit unions reduce fraud and improve customer experience while speeding up fraud and risk operations dramatically.

"We founded Oscilar to revolutionize risk management for fintechs, banks, and credit unions. Partnering with Fingerprint is a natural fit," said Sachin Kulkarni , co-founder and chief technology officer at Oscilar. "By integrating their unparalleled device intelligence into our no-code platform, we're making it easier than ever for our clients to automate risk decisioning, reduce fraud and deliver the seamless experiences their customers deserve."

Learn more about how Fingerprint and Oscilar can help fintech companies reduce fraud and deliver a seamless customer experience by visiting https://fingerprint.com/ and https://oscilar.com/ .

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint, powered by the most accurate device fingerprinting technology, enables companies to prevent fraud and improve user experiences. Fingerprint processes almost 100 signals from the browser, device, and network to generate a stable and persistent unique visitor ID that can be used to understand visitor behavior. With a commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy, Fingerprint is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Fingerprint is trusted by over 6,000 companies worldwide, including 16% of the top 500 websites, to help catch sophisticated fraudsters and personalize experiences for trusted users. Learn more at fingerprint.com.

About Oscilar

Oscilar stands at the cutting edge of financial compliance and risk management technology, delivering AI-driven solutions that redefine how fintechs and sponsor banks achieve regulatory compliance, enhance security, and foster growth. With Oscilar, partners gain access to innovative tools and capabilities that streamline compliance processes, ensuring a secure and compliant path to financial innovation. Oscilar, which was co-founded in 2021 by Confluent Co-founder Neha Narkhede, has seen explosive growth and is working with dozens of leading fintechs and financial customers. Learn more at oscilar.com .

Media Contacts

Avery Hand

BLASTmedia for Fingerprint

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 159

SOURCE Fingerprint