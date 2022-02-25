Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe: 36% of Growth to Originate from Germany | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Regional Market Outlook

36% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. France and UK are the other key markets for fingerprint sensors in Europe. Market growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Europe.

The significant increase in the investment in telecommunication technologies, such as 4G/5G, is expected to accelerate the adoption of smartphones, which will facilitate the fingerprint sensor market growth in Germany over the forecast period.

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Technologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai Oxi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE among others

10+ – Including CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Technologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai Oxi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (mobile, PC, and access)

Application (mobile, PC, and access) Geographies: Germany, UK, France , and the Rest of Europe

Vendor Insights-

The fingerprint sensor market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

CMOS Sensor Inc.- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes contact image sensor technology, industrial proximity linear technology, space technology, optical fingerprint sensing technology, linear image sensor module technology.

The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes in-display fingerprint sensor, live finger detection, invisible fingerprint sensor, covered fingerprint sensors, fingerprint sensor with hard coating.

The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes in-display fingerprint sensor, live finger detection, invisible fingerprint sensor, covered fingerprint sensors, fingerprint sensor with hard coating. Fingerprint Cards AB- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes high accuracy for fingerprint recognition, long term stability, non-intrusive technique.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Driver:

Rising number of data security breach incidents:

One of the key factors driving the fingerprint sensors market growth in Europe is the rising number of data security breach incidents. For instance, ransomware took advantage of a known vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system. Microsoft, however, had already released a patch to fix this vulnerability; however, the IT departments of most of the organizations did not take it seriously and did not install the patch. This ignorance resulted in a malware attack and encrypted the data of many systems and devices, and it demanded a ransom to provide the decryption key. This ransomware was also able to infect other Windows devices on the same network, which multiplied the severity of the incident. These incidents do not honor any country's political or jurisdictional boundaries and can be carried out sitting anywhere in the world. Thus, the rising number of data security breach incidents is expected to propel the adoption of fingerprint sensors in Europe during the forecast period.

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Trend:

Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication:

The ultrasonic-based technology is engineered to capture 3D acoustic details within the outer layers of the skin, enabling superior image quality for more accurate capture and the recognition of unique and subtle fingerprint characteristics. Capacitive touch-based sensors use electrical current to create the image of the user's fingerprint. Owing to the limitations of capacitive sensors, only a surface-level impression of the fingerprint is captured. Using high-frequency sound waves, a highly detailed 3D image of the unique and subtle features of a user's fingerprint can be created (by penetrating the outer layers of the skin). Such technological innovations are expected to support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.

Fingerprint Sensor Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.78% Market growth 2022-2026 436.52 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.61 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 36% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Techologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile

PC

Access

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 20: PC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 22: Access - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 28: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 30: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 32: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 34: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising number of data security breach incidents

8.1.2 Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronic devices for biometric authentication

8.1.3 Rising adoption of biometric systems in enterprises

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Security of fingerprint data within the system

8.2.2 Increased adoption of substitute technologies, such as face and iris scanning

8.2.3 Intense competition among vendors

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication

8.3.2 Increasing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

8.3.3 Increasing instances of security breaches in various industries

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37 Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 39: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CMOS Sensor Inc.

Exhibit 42: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 43: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 44: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Egis Technology Inc.

Exhibit 45: Egis Technology Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Egis Technology Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Egis Technology Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Egis Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

Exhibit 49: Fingerprint Cards AB - Overview

Exhibit 50: Fingerprint Cards AB - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key news

Exhibit 52: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key offerings

10.6 id3 Techologies

Exhibit 53: id3 Techologies - Overview

Exhibit 54: id3 Techologies - Product and service

Exhibit 55: id3 Techologies - Key offerings

10.7 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Exhibit 56: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Overview

Exhibit 57: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 58: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Key offerings

10.8 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 59: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 63: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 64: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 69: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Synaptics Inc.

Exhibit 70: Synaptics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Synaptics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Synaptics Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 VKANSEE

Exhibit 74: VKANSEE - Overview

Exhibit 75: VKANSEE - Product and service

Exhibit 76: VKANSEE - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 80: Information sources

