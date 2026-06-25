Fingerprint Sensor Market worth $6.98 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the fingerprint sensor market is projected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2032 from USD 5.01 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fingerprint Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Fingerprint Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 5.01 billion

USD 5.01 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 6.98 billion

USD 6.98 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 5.7%

Fingerprint Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The fingerprint sensor market is driven by the growing demand for secure, convenient, and reliable biometric authentication solutions across consumer electronics, financial services, government, and enterprise applications. The increasing adoption of fingerprint-enabled smartphones, laptops, tablets, payment cards, and access control systems is accelerating market growth. Rising concerns regarding cybersecurity, identity theft, and unauthorized access are encouraging organizations and consumers to replace traditional password-based security methods with biometric authentication technologies. Market expansion is further supported by continuous advancements in capacitive, optical, ultrasonic, and 3D fingerprint sensing technologies, which enhance authentication accuracy, speed, and user experience. In addition, the rapid growth of digital payments, mobile banking, e-commerce, and digital identity programs is creating strong demand for fingerprint-based security solutions. As governments and enterprises continue to invest in digital transformation and secure identity verification systems, fingerprint sensors are expected to play an increasingly important role in enabling trusted, seamless authentication across a wide range of applications.

By type, the area & touch sensors segment is expected to dominate the fingerprint sensor market with a share of 97.0% in 2026.

By technology, the ultrasonic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

By sensor technology, the 2D segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 93.1% in 2026.

By end-use application, the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2032.

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The fingerprint sensor market is expected to witness steady growth through 2032 as organizations and consumers increasingly prioritize secure, convenient, and reliable authentication solutions. Rather than relying solely on traditional password-based security methods, businesses and device manufacturers are adopting advanced biometric technologies to enhance user verification and protect sensitive data. Fingerprint sensors integrated into smartphones, laptops, payment cards, access control systems, and connected devices are enabling faster authentication, improved security, and a seamless user experience. Advancements in capacitive, optical, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technologies are further enhancing recognition accuracy, response speed, and device integration capabilities. As digital transactions, mobile banking, e-commerce, and digital identity programs continue to expand, organizations are investing in biometric authentication solutions that support secure access management and fraud prevention. The increasing focus on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and user convenience is expected to drive continued adoption of fingerprint sensor technologies across consumer, enterprise, financial, and government applications.

Consumer electronics end-use application segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end-use application segment in the fingerprint sensor market due to the widespread integration of biometric authentication technologies in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other smart devices. Fingerprint sensors have become a standard feature in modern consumer electronics, enabling secure device access, user authentication, and digital payment verification while enhancing overall user convenience. Continuous advancements in capacitive, optical, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technologies are improving authentication accuracy, response speed, and device design flexibility, further driving adoption across the sector. In addition, growing consumer awareness of data privacy and cybersecurity, coupled with the increasing demand for seamless, password-free authentication experiences, is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate advanced biometric solutions into their products. As global shipments of connected devices continue to grow and consumers increasingly prioritize security and convenience, demand for fingerprint sensors within the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

2D sensor technology segment is estimated to contribute the largest share of the fingerprint sensor market.

2D fingerprint sensor technology continues to account for a significant share of the fingerprint sensor market due to its widespread adoption across smartphones, tablets, laptops, access control systems, and other consumer electronic devices. These sensors offer a strong combination of accuracy, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of integration, making them a preferred choice for high-volume biometric authentication applications. 2D fingerprint sensors utilize capacitive and optical sensing methods to capture fingerprint patterns efficiently, enabling secure user verification and seamless device access. Continuous advancements in sensor design, image processing algorithms, and power efficiency have further enhanced the performance of 2D fingerprint sensing solutions. In addition, the growing demand for secure digital authentication, mobile payments, and identity verification across consumer, enterprise, and government applications is driving increased deployment of 2D sensor technologies. As manufacturers continue to prioritize affordable and reliable biometric security solutions, the 2D sensor technology segment is expected to maintain its market position throughout the forecast period.

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Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the fingerprint sensor industry owing to the region's large consumer electronics manufacturing base, increasing smartphone penetration, and rapid adoption of biometric authentication technologies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are driving demand through growing usage of fingerprint-enabled smartphones, laptops, payment systems, and access control solutions. Governments across the region are also promoting digital identity programs, e-governance initiatives, and secure digital payment ecosystems, further accelerating the adoption of biometric technologies. In addition, the presence of major semiconductor and fingerprint sensor manufacturers, coupled with continuous investments in research and development, is fostering technological innovation and market expansion. Rising concerns regarding cybersecurity, identity theft, and data privacy are encouraging organizations and consumers to adopt advanced authentication solutions. As digital transformation initiatives continue to expand across both developed and emerging economies, the fingerprint sensor market is expected to experience sustained growth across Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in fingerprint sensor companies such as Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Synaptics Incorporated (US), Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Apple Inc. (US), CrucialTec (South Korea), NEXT Biometrics (Norway), Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (Norway), and Qtechnology (China).

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