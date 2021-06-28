Fingerprinting Express Celebrates with Grand Opening of Fifth Location in Nevada, June 29

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerprinting Express, a leader in digital fingerprinting, notary public services and background checks, celebrated with a grand opening of its third location in southern Nevada on June 29, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11am. Encompassing more than 18 years experience statewide, and five statewide locations, Fingerprinting Express is establishing itself as Nevada's leader in fingerprint background checks. Fingerprinting Express always has a professional Notary Public available Monday-Saturday. The new Las Vegas site is located at

2351 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 102 Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108.

Fingerprinting Express Fingerprinting Express

The award winning, Fingerprinting Express, offers state-of-the-art technology using Livescan fingerprinting systems, which is recognized as the most accurate form of background checks available allowing for faster background check results. Due to its long-term partnership with regulatory government agencies and private vendors, Fingerprinting Express has the quick ability to send Livescan fingerprints electronically to both the State of Nevada and the FBI, which offers expedited results to its applicants and they can also generate hard fingerprint cards. Additionally, all database information is never sold or traded for any purpose, other than performing authorized background checks, making it a dependent and reliable facility.

With its Culture to Care™ program, Fingerprinting Express donated more than $750,000 in services and fees for teachers, volunteers and non-profits over the years. "We are pleased to continue to give back to the community who have welcomed Fingerprinting Express with open arms and pleased to now be located near UNLV, and welcome both Las Vegas students and staff, " said Monica Pappas, president of Fingerprinting Express. "We strive to provide high standards of service and technology to protect our customers and continue to offer discounted fingerprinting fees to volunteers, active military, teachers and non-profits as part of our Culture to Care™ philosophy since our inception in 2003."

Fingerprinting Express services include notary services, secure document shredding, passport, Visa and employment licensing photo services.

For more information on Fingerprinting Express, visit www.fingerprintingexpress.com or call (800) 919.0227. Fingerprinting Express, which is located at 2351 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 102 Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108. Like on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/fingerprintingexpressvegas

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bradley

702-234-9385

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerprinting Express