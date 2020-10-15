Finhabits App Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Goldman Sachs honors Finhabits, a personal finance app for Latinos in its 2020 Builders + Innovators Summit Tweet this

"It is a true honor to join such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators," said García, who is also an alumnus of the Goldman Sachs Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. "I'm excited that Finhabits is helping the Latino community and I look forward to continuing using technology to make high-quality financial services more inclusive in our country," García added.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Carlos as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries, the two-day summit, which this year takes place virtually on October 14-15, consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Carlos A. García

Carlos Armando García is the CEO and Founder of Finhabits. He is passionate about providing access to high-quality financial services to minority communities. Carlos is a member of the Aspen Institute's Latinos and Society program and a board member of Project Paz. He has a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Carlos was born in El Paso, TX and resides in New York City.

About Finhabits

Finhabits is the leading fintech company making financial services more inclusive in the United States. The app is bilingual and allows users to build healthy financial habits; it offers investment and retirement accounts that invest in diversified portfolios of ETFs.

A Certified B Corporation, the company is recognized for its high social and environmental standards. In 2020, Fast Company named Finhabits a 2020 Innovation by Design honoree for its Money Journeys, a series of personal finance lessons for the Latinx community.

Finhabits, Inc. is a digital financial services company. Advisory services are offered through Finhabits Advisors, LLC., an SEC-registered digital investment advisor.

