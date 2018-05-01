Finhaven Launches Passport to the Future of Investing with Tokenized Membership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finhaven Technology Inc. ("Finhaven") is pleased to announce the launch of its tokenized membership program for the Finhaven platform (the "Platform"), a passport to the future of investing.

Finhaven provides reliable, global capital to growth companies. Finhaven membership tier benefits

The Financial Incentive Network ("FIN") is a loyalty points-powered system of membership incentives, bringing together a broad range of participants including issuers, investors, and rewards partners. Tokenized loyalty points ("FIN points"), represented by ERC-20 compatible tokens, function as fuel enabling the use of the Platform, and allow participants to purchase or earn memberships, their passport to Finhaven's blockchain-powered issuance platform for tokenized debt and equity.



FIN points can be used for membership at three tiers with scaling benefits; as rewards member, premier member, or platinum member.

Platform memberships enable members to transact on the Platform, receive first access to deals, exclusive rewards, network partner discounts and offers, and platform discounts for both investors and issuers.

"By offering membership tiers, we invite a broad range of investors and issuers to participate in the future offerings of the platform," said Finhaven CEO DH Kim. "A scaling membership system allows us to cater to the needs of all network partners and incentivize greater participation. Membership builds an engaged community, and Finhaven membership ensures that engaged participants are rewarded for their contributions."

Finhaven is building the future of investing. Growth companies focused on emerging tech like artificial intelligence, autonomous transportation, blockchain, and smart cities now have a platform for tokenized securities issuance, offering investors better liquidity and issuing companies easier access to capital.

The waitlist has opened for FIN membership, but space is limited and priority will go to first sign ups. Finhaven welcomes users to join the waitlist for early access now at members.finhaven.com.

Launched in March, Finhaven is strategically accepting new issuers, with two live issuances on the platform offering tokenized bonds and collectively raising approximately USD $15 million.

Finhaven is also in consultation with securities regulators to obtain the necessary approvals to open a blockchain-based securities exchange. A securities exchange will provide the marketplace for tokenized issuances, positioning Finhaven as an end-to-end solution for issuing, investing in, and trading regulatory compliant security tokens.

About Finhaven

Finhaven is building a global, securities issuance platform and exchange. Powered by Ethereum smart contracts and the Bitcoin blockchain, Finhaven's platform allows for the tokenization of assets, providing companies new access to liquidity and global capital markets. Founded in 2017, Finhaven is led by an experienced management team with strong track records across traditional capital markets and high tech, and scaling companies to successful exits. Finhaven is following regulatory approval process to launch a blockchain-based securities exchange. For more information about Finhaven, please visit www.finhaven.com.



On behalf of the board of

FINHAVEN TECHNOLOGY INC.

Per:

Do Hyung Kim; Chief Executive Officer and Director

2300 – 1075 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V6E 3C9

www.finhaven.com

For further information please contact:

Olivia Lovenmark, Director of Marketing

604-782-2851

194348@email4pr.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively "Forward-Looking Statements") concerning the future performance of the business, operations and financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions of Finhaven Technology Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All Forward-Looking Statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including unanticipated operational or technical difficulties and the availability of financing, changes in laws or regulations, changes in the financial markets and changes in general economic conditions. Such Forward-Looking Statements are based on a number of assumptions. Should one or more risks and uncertainties materialize or should any assumptions prove incorrect, then actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Forward Looking-Statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable laws.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finhaven-launches-passport-to-the-future-of-investing-with-tokenized-membership-300640282.html

SOURCE Finhaven Technology Inc.