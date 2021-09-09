FINIS Inc. Congratulates #TeamFINIS Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Athletes

"I'm proud to congratulate all of our Team FINIS 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic athletes," said John Mix, Founder, and CEO of FINIS Inc. "The road to this year's Games has been filled with so much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout it all, our Team FINIS Paralympic athletes have shown up and trained even in the most unusual circumstances. Their perseverance and dedication to the sport are truly inspirational. FINIS is honored to support their extraordinary journeys in and out of the pool."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Team FINIS Paralympic athletes demonstrated their resiliency as many continued to train despite mandatory quarantines and changing protocols. Mallory Weggemann, a world-class Paralympic gold medalist, reached the podium three times with 2 gold, 1 silver medal and set 2 Paralympic records at this year's Games. She is no stranger to adapting to circumstance and relied on innovation and community to help her navigate while in Tokyo.

"I knew there would be a lot of factors out of my control while abroad as we navigated these Games," said Weggemann. "One of the most important elements was to focus on what I can control so I packed my FINIS Smart Goggles to allow me to stay focused in my final preparations and take my training into my own hands as I communicated with my coach back in the States. While there were challenges with being a world away, leaning on technology really allowed me to stay connected to my community back home and that allowed me to feel the strength of their support as it propelled me forward in my races."

The full roster of FINIS-sponsored Paralympic athletes includes:

Mallory Weggemann ( United States ) - Women's 200m IM, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 100m Backstroke, Women's 100m Freestyle, Women's 50m Freestyle, Women's 50m Butterfly - 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Paralympic Records

Elena Krawzow ( Germany ) - Women's 50m Freestyle, Women's 100m Breaststroke - 1 Gold

Ihar Boki ( Belarus ) - Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke, Men's 400m Freestyle, Men's 50m Freestyle - 4 Gold

Syuci Indriani ( Indonesia ) - Women's 100m Butterfly, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m IM

Gary Bejino ( Philippines ) - Men's 200m IM, Men's 50m Butterfly, Men's 400m Freestyle, Men's 100m Backstroke

Brenda Anellia Larry ( Malaysia ) - Women's 50m Butterfly, Women's 50m Backstroke - Asian Record

Ernie Gawilan ( Philippines ) - Men's 200m IM, Men's 400m Freestyle, Men's 100m Backstroke

Jamery Siga ( Malaysia ) - Men's 50m Butterfly

Jendi Pangabean ( Indonesia ) - Men's 100m Backstroke

FINIS Smart Goggle Named Official Smart Goggle for Swim.com, U.S. Masters Swimming Workout Platform

In addition to the strong performances by Team FINIS Paralympians, the FINIS Smart Goggle has been named the official smart goggle of Swim.com , the accredited workout and training platform of U.S. Masters Swimming. This new integration will enable Masters swimmers to post their workout times and results and compare and share them with fellow swimmers. FINIS's Smart Goggle is the only goggle to provide this type of platform integration, which previously was only available by using a smartwatch.

ABOUT FINIS INC.

Founded in 1993 by Olympic Champion Swimmer, Pablo Morales, and former collegiate aquatic sports athlete, John Mix, FINIS Inc. is an international swimming company that designs industry-first, highest-quality products to help swimmers of all ages and levels learn to love swimming and enhance their skills for life. Through its commitment to product innovation, education, and community, FINIS helps advance the sport of swimming while making it more accessible and enjoyable for all.

In 1993, FINIS introduced the monofin to the United States market. Today, FINIS monofins are used globally by Olympic champions and aspirational mermaids alike. The Original Swimmer's Snorkel, a FINIS invention, is used by 2M people worldwide. FINIS was the first to use cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver underwater music with its products Amnis Stream and the Duo. The company's latest product, the FINIS Smart Goggle, continues a legacy of swimming-industry firsts and is the official smart goggle for Swim.com, the accredited workout and training platform of U.S. Masters Swimming. FINIS offers a wide selection of swimwear, training gear, and electronics for kids and adults. For more information, please visit https://www.finisswim.com/ . Follow us on Instagram @finisswim, Facebook @Finisinc, and Twitter @FINISswim.

