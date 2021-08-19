FINIS Inc. 'Game-Changing' Smart Goggles Help Olympic Athletes Train For Gold

"Congratulations to all of our Team FINIS 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics athletes!" said John Mix, Founder and CEO of FINIS Inc. "We are delighted that FINIS products have helped athletes around the world excel in their training efforts and perform at their highest levels. FINIS is especially proud to collaborate with our Team FINIS Olympic athletes, medalists, and World Record holders."

Great Britain Swimmer and World Champion, James Guy, was the most decorated FINIS athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, reaching the medal podium three times including achieving Gold in the Men's 4x200M Freestyle, breaking the World Record in the Mixed 4x100M Medley Relay (Gold), and Silver in the Men's 4x100M Medley Relay.

"FINIS products are vital to helping me train to my fullest potential," said Guy, "The FINIS Smart Goggle is a game changer. Being able to see my splits to the tenth of a second on every turn enables me to maximize my output. Seeing my finish times in the lens of my goggles without having to look at the pace clock is invaluable to my training for competitions."

FINIS athletes who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics include:

James Guy ( Great Britain ) - Men's 200M Butterfly; Men's 4x200M Free Relay; Men's 100M Butterfly; Men's 4x100M Medley Relay - 2 Gold, 1 Silver ( plus world record )

( ) - Men's Butterfly; Men's 4x200M Free Relay; Men's Butterfly; Men's 4x100M Medley Relay - 2 Gold, 1 Silver ( plus world record ) Meg Harris ( Australia ) - Women's 4x100M Freestyle Relay; Women's 4x200M Freestyle Relay - Gold including world record and Bronze

( ) - Women's 4x100M Freestyle Relay; Women's 4x200M Freestyle Relay - Gold including world record and Bronze Olivia Smoliga ( United States ) - Women's 4 x 100M Freestyle Bronze

( ) - Women's 4 x Freestyle Bronze Zach Harting ( United States ) - Men's 200M Butterfly

( ) - Men's Butterfly Cameron McEvoy ( Australia ) - Men's 4x100M Free Relay; Men's 50M Freestyle - Bronze

( ) - Men's 4x100M Free Relay; Men's Freestyle - Bronze Brent Hayden ( Canada ) - Men's 4x100M Free Relay; Men's 50M Freestyle

( ) - Men's 4x100M Free Relay; Men's Freestyle Tristan Hollard ( Australia ) - Men's 200M Backstroke

( ) - Men's Backstroke Gabriela Santis ( Guatemala ) - Women's 200M Freestyle

( ) - Women's Freestyle Henri Schoeman ( South Africa ) - Men's Triathlon

"The FINIS Smart Goggle is so smart, it'll become the gold standard for swimmers just as smart watches have become for competitive runners and fitness enthusiasts," added Guy.

ABOUT FINIS INC.

Founded in 1993 by Olympic Champion Swimmer, Pablo Morales, and former collegiate aquatic sports athlete, John Mix, FINIS Inc. is an international swimming company that designs industry-first, highest-quality products to help swimmers of all ages and levels learn to love swimming and enhance their skills for life. Through its commitment to product innovation, education, and community, FINIS helps advance the sport of swimming while making it more accessible and enjoyable for all.

FINIS introduced the monofin into the United States market. Today, FINIS monofins are used globally by Olympic champions and aspirational mermaids alike. The Original Swimmer's Snorkel, a FINIS invention, is used by over 1M people worldwide and FINIS was the first to use cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver underwater music through products like the Duo and Amnis Stream. Their latest product, the Smart Goggle, continues a legacy of swimming industry firsts. FINIS offers a wide selection of swimwear, training gear, and electronics for kids and adults. For more information, please visit https://www.finisswim.com/ . Follow us on Instagram @finisswim, Facebook @Finisinc, and Twitter @FINISswim.

