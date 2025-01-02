FINISH® AND TRUFF LEVEL UP GAME DAY HOSTING WITH NEW RECIPE - HOT HONEY BACON CHEDDAR DIP

Foodies and football lovers can turn up the heat on their game day eats and become the ULTIMATE Host with this cheesy exclusive recipe and easy-to-tackle post-game cleanup

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From planning and preparing recipes, to cheering on your favorite team and spending time with guests, being the Ultimate Host on game day can be a challenge. That's why Finish, a Reckitt brand and global leader in the dishwasher detergents category, and TRUFF, the truffle-infused condiment brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, are sharing the secret sauce to elevate and ease game day hosting.

Finish and TRUFF teamed up to help hosts tackle game day eats like a pro, with an exclusive new recipe and Finish Ultimate for easy-to-tackle cleanup.

Finish and TRUFF have teamed up to help hosts everywhere enjoy delicious eats with their guests without the stress of post-game cleanup – even with saucy, cheesy or sticky ingredients. Their exclusive new recipe, the TRUFF Hot Honey Bacon Cheddar Dip, adds a spicy twist to game day menus and puts Finish® Ultimate to the test.

With Finish Ultimate, hosts can tackle post-game messes from tough-to-clean ingredients on dishes, even without the pre-rinse, leaving them more time to cheer on their team and less time in the kitchen cleaning up.

"We believe game-day snacks make watching the game even more special, and TRUFF helps reimagine watch-party recipes," said Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "Our elevated, truffle-infused twist on a classic pretzel dip is loaded with sauce, cheese, and seasonings – proving that the more flavorful and messy the dip, the better!"

"Finish is here to help foodies and football lovers become the Ultimate Host, without compromising on flavor or clean dishes," said Alexis Chatzialexiou, Vice President of US Marketing for Finish at Reckitt. "Our partnership with TRUFF allows hosts to indulge in bold and messy foods with their guests without the fear of the aftermath in the kitchen, thanks to Finish Ultimate."

This weekend, Finish and TRUFF are giving football fans the chance to try out the exclusive recipe at the Broncos VIP Tailgate Experience at Denver's Mile High Stadium and witness the exciting battle between Finish Ultimate vs. tough game day messes.

For those hosting at home, you can score Finish Ultimate for easy cleanup and ingredients for the TRUFF Hot Honey Bacon Cheddar Dip on Instacart. To check out the recipe, please visit: https://www.finishdishwashing.com/truff-hot-honey-bacon-cheddar-dip/.

ABOUT TRUFF

TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, beautiful packaging with a truffle shaped cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Truffle Oil and Truffle Salt. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

ABOUT FINISH

Finish is on a mission to thoroughly clean dishes and help end water waste with a range of auto-dishwashing products. Finish Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent gives consumers sparkling clean dishes without the need for pre-rinsing, empowering users to save up to 20 gallons of water with each full dishwasher load. Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid prevents residues and dries dishes—giving consumers results that detergent alone can't achieve. Today's actions can save tomorrow's water, for a brighter future and a better planet!

For more information, please visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/ or follow on Instagram or TikTok @finishdishwashing.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick , Calgon , Cillit Bang , Clearasil , Dettol , Durex , Enfamil , Finish , Gaviscon , Harpic , Lysol , Mortein , Mucinex , Nurofen , Nutramigen , Strepsils , Vanish , Veet , Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

