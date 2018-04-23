Finish Line Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of Carbondale, IL Location

The new location in Carbondale, IL is evidence of Finish Line's recent growth, including both new construction and acquisitions in the surrounding areas of Western Kentucky and Northern Tennessee.

Aside from its announcing the new location, Finish Line Car Wash is also known for its ever-growing Unlimited Wash Club, as well as its free-to-use vacuums, free window cleaner, free all-purpose cleaner, free-to-use towels and free mat cleaners.

Finish Line Car Wash also has a track record of sponsoring local events and athletic programs, as well as contributing to community groups' fundraising efforts. They are regularly named the best car wash in the areas where they operate during the local newspapers annual competitions.

About Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line Car Wash has 7 locations in Western Kentucky, Northern Tennessee and Southern Illinois, with plans to continue expanding. The Finish Line Car Wash brand grew from a desire to get cars Clean, at a Fast pace, all while providing a Fun experience for the customer- both internal and external. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses soft foam, cloth and filtered water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the carwash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.flcarwash.com

