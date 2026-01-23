Finishing 2025 at $260M ARR, Artlist Unveils the Future of AI Video Production, with a Full-Scale AI Ecosystem

With the announcement of Artlist Studio, the launch of the AI Toolkit, and the Artlist Original 1.0 generative AI model, Artlist introduces the first truly end-to-end, production-ready platform.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist , the leading creative technology company empowering over 50 million creators worldwide with advanced AI tools, today announced the most ambitious product roadmap in its history. Following a landmark year with $260M ARR in 2025 and 50% year-over-year growth, Artlist now unveils a complete AI ecosystem built to help creators succeed in the age of AI.

At the core of the announcement are:

Get all the leading AI models in one organized AI Toolkit with Artlist Speed Speed

Artlist Studio

AI Toolkit

Artlist Original 1.0

Together, they deliver a complete, production-grade creative infrastructure.

Artlist Studio: Launching Spring 2026 as the first true AI production platform for creators. It ends the cycle of endless prompting by giving creators maximum control over every stage of production. Built for visual, intuitive decision-making, creators direct every element — casting, locations, camera angles — ensuring total consistency across entire productions. Edits happen instantly, offering the granular control of a film set with the speed of AI. Beyond individual creation, Artlist Studio is a collaborative environment designed for how real creative teams work.

AI Toolkit: Available today on Artlist, the AI Toolkit gives creators all the AI tools they need, now organized in one cohesive environment. Combining leading AI models for AI video, image, and voiceover generation, it is the most intuitive way to create videos today. Built by creators for creators, it provides one source for everything a creator needs now and in the future, including instant access to the latest AI models and powerful AI features as technology advances, such as the upcoming Agent and Smart Canvas.

Artlist Original 1.0: Available today in the Artlist AI Toolkit . The most cinematic image generation model, trained exclusively on Artlist's catalog of high-quality, original footage. The model generates production-ready visuals for any professional project, and includes four styles: Cinematic, Professional, Indie, and Commercial.

Roee Peled, CPTO of Artlist, explains: "We're moving beyond isolated AI tools to build a complete, production-grade creative ecosystem. Artlist Studio, the AI Toolkit, and our Original model together form a unified creative platform that gives creators real control, consistency, and confidence — built for how real creative teams actually work."

"Our mission has always been to give creators the freedom to create without limits," says Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "By driving the evolution into an AI-first ecosystem, we are providing a scalable, end-to-end production platform, where the distance between an idea and a professional-grade production is shorter than ever before. This is only the beginning; we will continue to help creators succeed and empower the creative community as new AI breakthroughs happen."

This launch follows a year-long transformation at Artlist. Throughout 2025, the company extended its offering to become an AI-first platform. As a result, Artlist has seen a sevenfold increase in AI tools adoption, and now 87% of users incorporate AI into their workflows.

