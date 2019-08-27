Finishing Touch Flawless Brings At-Home Facial Exfoliation To A New Level With Dermaplane GLO

This second-generation dermaplane helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, encourages cell turnover, and promotes glowing skin. Created with a sleek ergonomically designed handle and a patented light-pipe, GLO boasts a Japanese Stainless-Steel exfoliation edge wrapped with an ultra-fine safety guard. This beauty tool provides an exfoliation experience that is both gentle and functional.

"The goal of Finishing Touch Flawless has always been to create products that uncomplicates beauty regimens," says Flawless Brand Manager, Hayley Parisi. "With the new Dermaplane GLO, we are providing the convenience of a gentle exfoliation experience that you can safely achieve at home."

As a result of customer feedback, the new Dermaplane GLO features a unique, LED light pipe, which surrounds the exfoliation edge, presenting the user with a clear view of the skin and a safer exfoliation process. In addition, the handle is equipped with an edge ejection feature for quick replacement with each use.

"This new exfoliating tool takes your at-home spa treatment to the next level. You can now safely and easily remove facial peach fuzz without the hassle of expensive spa treatments," says Stacy Cox, Finishing Touch Flawless Skincare Expert. "I always educate my clients to never dermaplane if they have active acne or open wounds. In addition, only do this treatment at night to allow your skin to rest, as it needs a full eight hours to readjust."

Demaplane GLO includes one unit, six replacement heads and 1 AAA battery.

Finishing Touch Flawless™ Dermaplane GLO (SRP: $19.99) is available at Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, Bed Bath and Beyond, CVS, Rite-Aid, Sally Beauty, Ulta. For more information please visit FlawlessBeauty.com.

SOURCE Finishing Touch Flawless