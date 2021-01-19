Finishing Touch Flawless™ Delivers the Fab Four in Bringing Spa-Like Experiences At Home

Flawless Cleanse is an ultra-hygienic cleansing tool with over 1,000 soft silicone fingers and 4 modes of sonic cleansing vibration and massage. The device transforms nightly and morning cleansing rituals into a daily indulgence and allows you to customize your facial routine – from gentle to deep cleanse, and from massage to cleanse and massage. Dermatologist approved, you can use the 100% silicone device with facial soaps or your favorite serums, like anti-aging or anti-wrinkle creams, to help bring out the appearance of radiantly clean and more youthful looking skin.

Flawless Cleanse Spa, the brand's full body cleanser, exfoliator, and massager, boasts an extended handle so you can get to those hard to reach areas, and 3 individual heads to give you a full spa-like experience. The ultimate self-care ritual, whether cleansing, massaging, exfoliating or all three, you'll leave your shower feeling rejuvenated, fresh, and radiant.

Flawless Salon Nails was developed to provide women a safe, hygienic, and easy-to-use alternative to salons. salon quality mani-pedi tool for use in the comfort of their own home. The ergonomically designed device comes with 6 heads to provide multiple benefits and create a polish-ready look: shape and file; grind and smooth; smooth and shine; buff; nail clean up; and cuticle clean up. Designed with precision control, there is a forward and reverse motor in lo- and high-speed, and an LED light to make manicures and pedicures a snap. Flawless Salon Nails simplifies the mani-pedi process and puts the power to create and care for your nails in your own hands.

Flawless Pedi rounds out the Flawless Fab Four with the first callous-remover and skin buffing tool designed to look more like a beautifully crafted magic wand than a kitchen cheese grating or slicing device. The innovative head design turns Flawless Pedi on its side to let the user make gentle sweeping motions that are more natural and intuitive than other styles. True to the brand, the Pedi is instant and painless.

Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager, said, "We want women to have tools that provide a daily spa-like experience in the comfort and safety of their home. The Fab Four are all ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in the hand and allow users to enjoy a self-indulgence luxury that is both affordable and effective. All of the products shown are available at www.FlawlessBeauty.com.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

