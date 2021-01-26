Finishing Touch Flawless Launches Fourth Beauty Device in Four Months

Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager described the brand's newest device, "We wanted women to have an easy-reach tool that would remove callouses and dry skin from the feet as effectively or better than any salon or spa," adding, "We noticed everything on the market today looked and functioned the similarly, like a bulky cheese slicer and fairly awkward to use in almost any position. We re-engineered the device to create a magic wand." The result, according to Parisi, is the brand's first pedicure device to place the filing heads on the side of the device's handle. Parisi said, "The result is it looks like a wand, and acts like magic in reducing and eliminating callouses and dry skin," adding, "and, it's instant and painless."

The Flawless Pedi product comes with a rechargeable handle, a USB charging cord, and two (2) filing heads: one coarse head to remove and reduce thick tough callouses and one fine head to help maintain soft supple skin once the hard callous is gone. The handle, like all Flawless products, carries the brand's signature LED light and rose gold accents.

The new Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi is currently available only at FlawlessBeauty.com and sells for $19.99.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

