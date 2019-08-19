Finishing Touch Flawless Makes Skincare A Priority With Flawless Contour

"We are so excited to introduce Flawless Contour into our skincare collection," said Hayley Parisi, Brand Manager for Finishing Touch Flawless. "We added a 'Flawless' flare to our Rose Quartz roller and under eye press by creating a controlled vibration technology to help improve the experience of caring for the skin. Plus, you can pop both heads in the refrigerator for an even cooler massage."

This authentic Rose Quartz facial massage tool is made of natural stones, cut and polished to perfection. Because of this, no two Rose Quartz stones are the same, making each roller unique to the user, such as a fingerprint. Moreover, compared to Jade stones, Rose Quartz feels cooler on the skin, which helps to reduce puffiness under the eyes and the whole facial plane.

"What I love most about this new and improved facial massager is the controlled vibrating handle, which rhythmically massages skin to help with the absorption and performance of anti-aging serums and creams," says Finishing Touch Flawless Skincare Expert, Stacy Cox. "A tip I always share with clients, is to refrigerate both the rolling massage and the under-eye press to further cool the stone and soothe under eye puffiness."

As all other Flawless devices, Contour is user friendly and perfect for the person on-the-go. Included in the kit, users will find a Rose Quartz rolling massager, a Rose Quartz under eye press, a vibrating handle and one AA battery.

Finishing Touch Flawless™ Contour (SRP: $19.99) is available at Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, Bed Bath and Beyond, CVS, Rite-Aid, Sally Beauty, Ulta. For more information, please visit FlawlessBeauty.com.

