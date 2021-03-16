Finishing Touch Flawless™ Offers the Skincare Staples of Supermodels

Breaking down the financial barrier to entry in the "spa and salon worlds", Flawless is bringing women affordable spa-like experiences through their high-quality at-home beauty devices. "Achieving a supermodel look doesn't have to be painful or expensive," said Hayley Parisi, brand manager of the Flawless line. One trick for a beautiful complexion is Flawless Cleanse, an innovative facial Cleansing and Massaging device used by both Graham and Hamlin. Made of 100% silicone, Flawless Cleanse offers 4 modes of cleanse and massage and is designed to help stimulate circulation and, in turn, help promote collagen production. Parisi added that the ultra-hygienic, Dermatologist Approved device is non-abrasive and gentler on facial skin that than the old brush cleansing devices.

When it comes to brow maintenance, Hamlin trusts her trademark brows to Flawless Brows. Parisi noted, "Our new Flawless Brows unit removes hair at the surface of the skin, which helps prevent premature aging of the delicate skin around the eye, with pinpoint precision. Whether you want to remove a stray or unruly brow hair like Hamlin, or you want to shape and maintain brows like Dove Cameron, this device can handle it – instantly and painlessly."

The Flawless family of products includes a multitude of devices that allow women to reveal smooth and radiant-looking skin in the comfort and safety of their home. "You don't have to be a supermodel to look like one," says Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager. "Finishing Touch Flawless has the tools to bring out the beauty in everyone."

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

