Finishing Touch Flawless™ Puts Fresh Spin on Valentine's Day

"With the on-going reduction in spa and salon services, having products and rituals that help you relax, renew and rejuvenate are almost priceless today," said Hayley Parisi, brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless. Products such as Flawless Cleanse and the new Flawless Cleanse Spa make outstanding cleansing and massaging gifts for yourself or a loved one. Parisi also noted that maintaining some beauty routines, like a mani-pedi, are also great examples of showing yourself love and care. "Flawless Salon Nails and Flawless Pedi let women enjoy professional grade products and results in the comfort and safety of their own home.

As the pandemic moves into yet another year, a little self-care and pampering goes a long way in improving our mental health. Said Parisi, "In these challenging times, it's more important than ever that women have access to the beauty tools that allow them to enjoy self-indulgent luxuries that are both affordable and effective."

Flawless spa devices range from $19.99 to $39.99 and available at www.FlawlessBeauty.com.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

Contact Info:

Tammie Coyman

Pure Imagination Public Relations

[email protected]

917-970-0631

SOURCE Finishing Touch Flawless