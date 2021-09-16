Finishing Touch Flawless Wins Coveted 2021 Best of Beauty Award

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is one of the most prized in the beauty industry. For 25 years, Allure has put thousands of innovative beauty products through a rigorous vetting process with the publication's elite group of editors and experts. These experts cull the most innovative products on the market deemed worthy of the reward. Learn more at: https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-of-beauty-skin-care-product-winners

Finishing Touch Flawless, which went global in 2021, looks like an ordinary lipstick from the outside, but remove the cap and you find an 18-karat gold-plated double-halo floating head that removes hair instantly and painless – without irritation or down time. Dermatologist Approved, the hypo-allergenic, and gentle-enough-to-use-everyday hair removal device so effectively removes peach fuzz and unwanted hair that it the product catapulted into the #1 selling device at retail (A.C. Nielsen, All Channels, Electric Female Grooming, Unit Sales, 52-weeks ending 12/30 in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). To learn more about Finishing Touch Flawless, visit www.FlawlessBeauty.com

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 4 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

