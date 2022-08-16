FinishLine Tax Solutions Makes Its Inaugural Appearance on the 2022 Inc. 5000, Ranking #1304

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- — FinishLine Tax Solutions, a national tax resolution firm that specializes in tax relief and tax preparation, announced today it ranked #1304 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000, a prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Marking the company's inaugural appearance on the annual Inc. 5000, FinishLine Tax Solutions was also recognized as one of the top 100 fastest growing financial companies in the United States.

Since its inception in 2015, FinishLine Tax Solutions has grown 1,150%, and now has more than 75 employees across three states. With headquarters in Texas, FinishLine Tax Solutions ranked #128 of the fastest-growing companies in the state and #52 in Dallas.

"We are honored to have FinishLine Tax Solutions included in this ranking of distinguished companies across the country," said Scott Curley, CEO and co-founder of FinishLine Tax Solutions. "FinishLine Tax Solutions is comprised of a talented team of passionate financial and legal experts that are dedicated to resolving tax issues for our clients. Our commitment to excellence has helped us get to where we are today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About FinishLine Tax Solutions:

Founded in 2015, FinishLine Tax Solutions is a national tax resolution firm that specializes in tax relief and tax preparation for individuals, the self-employed, and businesses. The company employs the most sought-after and highly skilled tax professionals, including licensed Enrolled Agents, CPAs, IRS tax attorneys, and others, to help settle thousands of taxpayers' tax debt while working toward preventing the IRS from garnishing wages and seizing assets. FinishLine Tax Solutions is committed to resolving each tax problem in a way that satisfies its clients and the IRS. For more information, visit www.finishlinetaxsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ferrari, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

(440) 464-6162

SOURCE FinishLine Tax Solutions