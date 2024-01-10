Finite Fiber Launches PurAbsorb™, an Industrial Super Absorbent for Efficient Spill Cleanup

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finite Fiber, a global authority on fibers and precision cut fiber technology, proudly introduce PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent, a revolutionary product designed to elevate spill cleanup processes across industries. This latest innovation underscores Finite Fiber's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in high-absorption, 100% natural spill clean-up technologies.

Key Features of PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent:

PurAbsorb is available in 1.25lb. shaker jars and 10lb. bags. PurAbsorb absorbs more liquid than any product on the market today. Made from cellulose, it’s the quickest, safest and most cost effective absorbent solution for any spills. PurAbsorb instantly begins absorbing cleanly and completely on contact. Spills are cleaned up immediately leaving a dry no slip surface.

  1. High Absorption Capacity: PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent boasts an exceptional absorption capacity, rapidly containing and solidifying liquid spills for quick and efficient cleanup. One 10lb. bag of PurAbsorb has the same absorption as using fourteen 10lb. bags of clay product.
  2. Versatile Application: Designed for use across various industries, including automotive, construction, education, farming, food/hospitality, home, industrial, marine, medical and pets. PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent is extremely versatile and adaptable to different spill scenarios.
  3. Quick Absorption Without Leaching: The unique formulation ensures rapid solidification of liquids, minimizing the risk of hazardous spills spreading and facilitating swift cleanup procedures. Spills are cleaned up instantly, leaving a dry no slip surface.
  4. 100% Natural: Committed to sustainability, PurAbsorb has developed an environmentally responsible solution. PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent is non-toxic, non-leaching, non-carcinogenic, and reduces the environmental impact associated with spills.
  5. Easy Cleanup: The user-friendly design of PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent simplifies the cleanup process, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime in industrial operations.

President of Finite Fiber, Michael Gmerek, expressed enthusiasm about the product launch, stating, "PurAbsorb Industrial Super Absorbent is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. We understand the challenges industries face in spill management, and this product is designed to make the process more efficient and sustainable."

PurAbsorb is available in 1.25lb. shaker jars and 10lb. bags.

