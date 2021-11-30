Finitive Announces Engineering, Software Hires to Drive Expansion and Growth of Private Credit Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive, the leading data-driven private credit marketplace connecting borrowers with institutional investors, today announced it has hired fintech veterans Steve Yampolsky as Head of Engineering and Chris Benjamin as Principal Software Architect to drive growth and further the company's mission to make private credit transactions fast, accessible, and easy.

"Steve and Chris' deep experience leveraging and implementing algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning for SaaS solutions will significantly advance Finitive's workflows, deal-matching capabilities and overall experience for lenders and borrowers," said Finitive's Chief Information Officer Jon Burlinson. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to our growing technology team."

The Finitive platform is playing a transformative role in turning private credit into an efficient, transparent digital process, speeding up sourcing, due diligence, matching, pricing and closing for lenders and borrowers. The platform's third-party data integrations ensure relevant matches and support decision making, while its workflow uses natural language processing and AI to manage disparate documents and information to create a data-rich, streamlined user experience.

Steven Yampolsky brings more than 25 years of technology experience in creating alternative investment and asset management products. A specialist in automated workflows, he previously led a team at BNY Mellon that architected and developed a cloud-based automated expense-processing system for the firm's fund accounting system, which resulted in significant resource savings for the firm. Earlier at BNY Mellon, he was responsible for defining system and data integration architectures, creating new business intelligence, business process orchestration and data integration products.

Chris Benjamin has been a software developer for innovative companies since the early 2000s. In his most recent Principal Software Architect role for CRE Simple, Chris led the development of a revolutionary deal management platform for commercial real estate. Prior to that he was Principal Software Architect at Stem, Inc., an artificial intelligence-driven energy trading platform that is now publicly valued at over $3 billion. Early in his career, Chris got his start building e-commerce websites for companies such as Best Buy and The Gap.

Finitive's platform uses proprietary technology and algorithms to connect borrowers with capital providers quickly and efficiently, and to streamline and expedite the due diligence process. All investments are funded directly by investors to borrowers, with no intermediary entity to add to time and costs. Borrowers have opportunities to access private credit funding from over 900 institutional investors with over $6 trillion in AUM; investors gain access to a multi-trillion-dollar market of opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending and private credit funds.

About Finitive

Finitive is the leading data-driven private credit marketplace. Through its tech-enabled platform, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market of private credit opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Borrowers gain efficient access to capital via a global network of investors who are actively allocating to private credit. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information about Finitive's private credit marketplace, visit the company's website at www.finitive.com.

