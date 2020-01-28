Finix Adds Three Executives to Focus on Product Development, Technical Sales, and International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finix , the payments infrastructure platform, announced today that it hired three new executives to its burgeoning team. Girish Balasubramanian joins as vice president of product, Billy Chen as general manager of international markets, and Austin Spires as director of technical solutions. The combined skills and experience of these industry veterans will drive continued company growth, fueled by the increasing demand for embedded payments solutions from software companies around the world.

resume runs the full gamut of payments-industry-altering companies. Most recently, he worked in product management at Stripe. Prior to that, he served as vice president and general manager of product management and operations at Western Union Digital and spent seven years at PayPal, creating new methods in payment processing, risk, compliance, consumer behavior, checkout, cross-border, and global payment methods. As vice president of product, Girish's knowledge will provide a firm foundation for the product and data teams to make payments fully frictionless. Billy Chen brings years of experience from two companies known for their forward-thinking approach to payments and software; Google and Uber. Most recently, he served as director of global payments at Uber, where he spent more than six years making advancements in localized payments, scaling payments operations, and payments profit and loss. In his new role as international general manager, he will oversee every facet of Finix's international expansion. His expertise transforming payments from a cost center to a revenue generator will be indispensable as we look toward opportunities in Canada , Latin America , and Europe .





"Girish, Billy, and Austin's knowledge will make it easy for future-facing companies to embed payments infrastructure — now part and parcel of product development — freeing teams to build tools their customers love," said Richie Serna, chief executive officer at Finix. "For software companies of every shape and size across every industry, owning the payments process opens fresh opportunities for increased revenue and improved user experience."

Finix has emerged as a market leader in the embedded payments industry, providing a holistic solution that enables growing companies to own, manage, and, critically, monetize their entire payments experience. In as little as two months, businesses can take control of their entire payments ecosystem through a single platform of record, and build the perfect payments stack for their customers' unique needs, at a fraction of the typical $3 million - $5 million cost of building a system in-house.

Finix operates from offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati, partnering with modern software companies and financial institutions to bring about the next batch of billion-dollar payments companies.

To learn about careers at Finix visit: https://learn.finixpayments.com/jobs

About Finix

Finix (www.finixpayments.com) is the smartest way for businesses to own, manage and monetize payments. Created by payments experts from First Data, PayPal, and Worldpay, Finix is trusted by companies like Lightspeed POS Inc. and Clubessential to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an additional office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Finix is a privately held company funded by Bain Capital Ventures, Acrew Capital, Homebrew, Insight Partners, Visa, Precursor Ventures, Class 5 Global, and Village Capital. To learn more, visit www.finixpayments.com .

