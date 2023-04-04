Finix Expands Its Payment Solution to New Customers: Tech-Savvy Merchant Businesses

Finix's robust, scalable payments technology is now available for tech-forward merchant businesses who want control over their customers' payments experience online or in-person

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Finix launched a new payments solution designed for tech-savvy merchants looking for a reliable provider to power payments acceptance at a competitive price.

At its inception, Finix chose to serve the most complicated customers first: payment facilitators managing intricate funds flows. Starting with the most complex use case allowed Finix to repackage its payments solutions over and over—steadily rolling out variations of the original, robust system to new business segments. In 2022, Finix released its solution for software platforms. Finix is now expanding its technology to another new set of businesses: Merchants who want to embed payments behind the scenes while maintaining control over their customers' online or in-person shopping experiences.

"No matter the business type or size of our customers, we've ensured they don't have to trade between configurability for speed or ease of use for pricing. Our goal is to give our customers the best payments technology without sacrificing simplicity and without paying an arm and a leg for it. For example, we bake in crucial risk management tools like fraud monitoring without an extra charge," said Richie Serna, CEO and Co-Founder of Finix. "We started with the most complex use case imaginable so that our technology could easily handle any use case that came after that. We can better serve merchants thanks to all the features and APIs we've already built for platforms, and we're excited to bring the enterprise-level tools we developed for large PayFacs to tech-forward merchants."

Merchants require intuitive reporting dashboards, fast integrations, and features like white-labeled hosted checkout forms that allow them to manage payments transactions and maintain full control over customers' shopping experience. Similar to the way Finix packaged PayFac features for new customer segments—industry-leading platform stability, a robust payments dashboard, and predictable payments experiences—the following features built for merchant businesses are available to all Finix customers:

Flexibility with Fees (For more details, see Finix's pricing page )

Flat rate pricing for predictable fees per transaction



Dynamic pricing that fluctuates with the interchange rate per transaction



Set custom fees, including international and ACH charges

APIs & Low-Code, No-Code Tools

Hosted checkout pages that merchants can white-label with their own branding



Payment links



API logs in the dashboard



Webhook creation from the dashboard, with webhook logs and webhook event logs

Baked-in Compliance

Efficient underwriting – Finix gathers comprehensive information about customers upfront, so there is no pause in their payments to gather more information retroactively.



Fraud monitoring – Embedded in the Finix payment platform

Top-tier Customer Support

Emergency support is available 24-7

Payment Acceptance Optionality

Accept all major payment methods online, including debit, credit, business and personal use cards, alternative payment methods, HSA/FSA, and ACH



Accept all major payment methods in-person, including debit, credit, business and personal use cards, alternative payment methods, and HSA/FSA



Select from a variety of portable and desktop in-person payment terminals

Detailed Reporting

Including transaction, fee, and reconciliation reports



Using a variety of data filters, users can customize and export reports on-demand from their dashboards

Test before you go live in a fully loaded sandbox

Sign up and test payment instruments, transactions, disputes, and more



When ready, customers can apply and get started with a live account

