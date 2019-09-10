Finix Hires Former Worldpay Executives to Launch In-House Professional Services Group

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finix , the payments infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its in-house professional services group that will better enable SaaS providers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to unlock additional revenue by becoming payment facilitators. The core team for Finix's Professional Services group (FPS) comes from Worldpay, one of the world's largest payment processing companies, and more recently, from Fintech 513 , a Cincinnati-based payments advisory and consulting firm.

The executives joining Finix include Angie Ammon, former Fintech 513 managing partner (and previously, the director of channel partnerships and founding member of Worldpay's payment facilitator group); Tom Humphrey, former vice president of risk management at Worldpay; Gerri Jones, former vice president, legal counsel at WorldPay and Fintech 513 implementation manager, Andrew Sjogren. They will join Finix's existing team based in Cincinnati to help SaaS providers and ISVs accelerate speed-to-market and discover new revenue and product advantages by bringing payments in-house.

"Angie, Tom, Gerri and Andrew's expertise will enable our clients to capitalize on the increased revenue of becoming their own payment facilitator even more quickly and efficiently through Finix Professional Services," said Richie Serna, chief executive officer at Finix. "By bringing best-in-class payments technology and world-class operational, legal and compliance expertise together under one roof, Finix can provide a full suite of services to both existing clients who want to get up to speed faster, and to new clients who want to understand how to own, manage and monetize their payments stack."

Coming on the heels of Finix's July 16th $17.5 Million Series A announcement , the creation of Finix Professional Services will combine risk and merchant underwriting expertise from the team who wrote the book on payment facilitation with Finix's deep bench of operators who have built and scaled leading payment technology companies including PayPal, Klarna, Veem and Balanced. Fintech 513 has advised over 75 leading ISVs, software companies, payment processors and fintech unicorns as they've navigated their strategic payment options. With Fintech 513 joining their ranks, Finix will be even better able to support new and existing clients by putting together the risk policies and merchant review procedures needed to go live as payment facilitators while delivering a payments integration experience informed by decades of experience.

Through Finix's easy-to-use APIs and dashboards, growing businesses can deliver a seamless payments experience to customers and conveniently manage their entire provider ecosystem through a single platform of record. With the addition of world-class operational, legal and compliance experts, Finix can now extend the ability to execute SOC I and SOC II, PCI-Level 1, and GDPR compliance, in a complicated and ever-changing regulatory environment to our customers. To find out more about payment facilitation, see the Finix Blog at: https://www.finixpayments.com/blog/fintech-513-joins-finix-to-launch-payment-facilitator-professional-services

About Finix

Finix is the smartest way for businesses to own, manage and monetize payments. Created by payments experts from First Data, PayPal, and Worldpay, Finix is trusted by companies like Lightspeed POS Inc. and Clubessential to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an additional office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Finix is a privately held company funded by Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Insight Partners, Aspect Ventures, Visa, Precursor Ventures, Class 5 Global, and Village Capital. To learn more, visit www.finixpayments.com .

About Fintech 513

Fintech 513 is a Cincinnati-based payments advisory and consulting firm focused on helping its clients discover new revenue, product, and strategic advantages by taking control of their payments. The firm has worked with dozens of clients–mostly ISVs, software companies, and financial institutions– that want to launch a payment facilitator program. Created by payment experts with decades of experience at Worldpay, Fintech 513 literally wrote the book on payment facilitators. Learn more at www.fintech513.com .

