Finix Solutions and CoinRoutes Forming Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Solutions for Digital Asset Trading and Custody

NEW YORK and CHICAGO and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finix Solutions and CoinRoutes, today announced a strategic partnership whereby both partners are jointly marketing their innovative products as extensions to their platforms. Finix Solutions is a leading provider of blockchain platform for Wealth Administration and Digital Asset Custody. CoinRoutes is a leading provider of consolidated data, smart order routing & algorithmic trading for crypto investors. The partnership will commence with Finix's deployment of CoinRoutes' Smart Order Routing (SOR) platform to provide Finix clients with immediate and intelligent electronic access to over 40 crypto-asset trading exchanges. CoinRoutes will include Finix product suite as extensions for institutional clients needing cost-effective digital assets trading, administration and custody.

Finix will market CoinRoutes' Digital-Asset SOR that delivers smart routing to achieve the best aggregate price across all selected crypto exchanges immediately. The platform provides aggressive and passive algorithmic strategies allowing clients to trade while retaining complete control over their exchange keys and wallets.

The algorithmic trading suite is informed by the full order books of all crypto exchanges and includes:

SmartPost to intelligently capitalize on exchange economics

Scheduled algorithms to ensure trading is completed within a time period

Time Weighted Average Price algorithms to trade uniformly throughout a period

All trading can be subdivided into individual users or strategies. Trading strategies can be assigned limits which are enforced throughout. Margin trading, including allocation of available loans to traders/strategies is supported.

Aleks Buterman, CEO at Finix commented, "The partnership with CointRoutes to deliver Crypto SOR is another step in deploying intelligent solutions that simplify cryptocurrency trading for our global clients. Our partnership with CoinRoutes allows brokers/dealers, traders, and enterprise treasury management to leverage sophisticated SOR and algorithmic strategies to achieve best execution."

CoinRoutes will market Finix Blockchain platform for Digital Asset Custody. Built on Distributed Ledger Technology, the Finix Platform enables everyone — investors, advisors, broker dealers, exchanges, and fund custodians to interact, transact and administer securely and in a near-real time mode. Finix has already delivered its platform to chartered custodians that administer billions of dollars in alternative assets.

David Weisberger, Co-Founder and CEO at CoinRoutes commented, "We are very pleased to be working with Finix to deliver efficient electronic access to crypto-asset exchanges and to provide digital asset custody solution that's frictionless, secure and cost effective. As Finix is a trusted leader in the FinTech space, we are excited with our joint capabilities in providing innovative solutions that continues to transform the industry."

About Finix

Finix sets the standard in Alternative Asset Investment and Administration, built on Distributed Ledger Technology. The Finix Platform provides intelligent workflow and automation for all activities surrounding alternative asset transactions, custody, administration, and reporting, significantly reducing the high costs and errors that result from existing complex processes.

www.finixsolutions.com. Twitter and Telegram @Finixdlt

About CoinRoutes

CoinRoutes is a leading provider of Algorithmic trading strategies and market data for crypto/digital assets. CoinRoutes software provides consolidated Market Data & Algorithmic Trading.

CoinRoutes sources thousands of price levels of order book data from over 40 crypto exchanges, for hundreds of pairs. Traders are empowered by CoinRoutes' real-time, fee-inclusive trading benchmarks (CoinRoutes RealPricetm) and our patent pending filtered Consolidated Best Bid and Offer (CBBO).

The CoinRoutes system is a game theory aware, customizable algorithmic suite with real-time notifications, user and strategy level permissions and consolidated APIs, enabling clients to maximize performance while minimizing market impact and trading costs.

www.CoinRoutes.com

Media Contact:

Quinn Tran – President

214718@email.com

650 219 5659

Telegram: @FinixDLT

Michael A. Holstein – Chief Revenue Officer

214718@email.com

(415) 302-8237

Telegram @mike2113

SOURCE Finix Solutions

Related Links

http://www.finixsolutions.com

