Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation Named Philanthropist of the Year for 2017 - Make-A-Wish

MIAMI, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation was awarded the Philanthropist of the Year Award at Make-A-Wish America's Conference. Shareef Malnik, the board chair for the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Board of Directors, presented the award to Dr. Lazar Finker and Eugene Frenkel at the 2017 National Conference.

Donors help make up the backbone of all Make-A-Wish does and it is only through their help and the help of volunteers that Make-A-Wish can continue toward the goal of granting a wish of every eligible child. The Finker-Frenkel Family has played an important role in the success of the organization over the past several years. The Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation through the efforts of the Finker-Frenkel family (Eugene and Brooke Frenkel, and Eugene's parents Lazar and Raissa) are wholehearted supporters of making wishes come true. Four years ago, the family joined the Chairman's Challenge Society, an elite group of supporters who pledged $25,000 a year for five years to help underwrite the cost of putting on the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. Three years ago, Eugene joined the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Board of Directors. Eugene and Brooke have made supporting Make-A-Wish a family, foundation and corporate priority.

The Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation and its affiliations have sponsored the entertainment at the ball for three consecutive years, bringing us Marc Anthony, John Legend and Lenny Kravitz. The Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation was the Make-A-Wish 2016 Foundation of the Year. Eugene's company, Legacy WealthAdvisors, is also a generous supporter of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation made the largest gift in Southern Florida's history with a $6 million pledge to our Endowment and Capital Campaign and naming our future Wish House. In all, the Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation, the family personally and their company have committed more than $6.8 million to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

